Facebook’s 10-inch Portal Smart display is $130 off at Amazon

Facebook’s Portal smart video calling display is currently discounted on Amazon Canada’s website.

Below are all of the Facebook Portal deals:

Facebook’s Portal smart video calling displays allow users to easily video call with friends and family using Messenger and WhatsApp, even if they don’t have a portal.

The devices also feature Alexa built-in, which will let you control your smart home, listen to music, watch the news and more.

The products are on sale for a limited time.

Check out the sale, here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon