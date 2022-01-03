Samsung finally officially unveils the Galaxy S21 FE

Following an onslaught of rumours, delays and leaks, Samsung has revealed the Galaxy S21 FE.

The ‘Fan Edition’ (FE) smartphone features a 6.4-inch display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution with an in-display optical fingerprint scanner and a 120Hz refresh rate. While the display resolution is lower than other devices in the Galaxy S21 lineup, you still get a 120Hz refresh rate that should offer a buttery smooth scrolling and swiping. The matte plastic back of the devices comes in four colours ‘Olive,’ ‘Lavender,’ ‘Graphite’ and ‘White.’

Regarding cameras, the S21 FE features a 12-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the device features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Galaxy S21 FE comes in two variants, including one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the other with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both versions of the S21 FE feature a 4,500mAh battery that offers 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Further, the phone offers ‘Samsung Wireless Powershare,’ allowing it to charge Qi-compatible devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2.

The phone is available for pre-order on January 5th and releases on January 11th.

In Canada, the 6GB Galaxy S21 FE costs $949.99 and the 8GB variant retails at $1,039.99. It’s currently unclear if the smartphone will support Android 12 at launch or if the update will come at a later date. MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung for more information. We’ll have more on the Galaxy S21 FE in the coming weeks.