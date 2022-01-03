Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Now in January 2022

PlayStation has revealed the latest batch of games that’s coming to its PlayStation Now streaming service in January.
On January 4th, the following six games will join the PS Now catalogue:
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Fury Unleashed
- Unturned
- Super Time Force Ultra
- Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition
PlayStation Now is available on PS4, PS5 and PC at a cost of $12.99/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/12 months.
You can find out what games were available on PS Now last month, here. In other PS Now-related new, recent rumours indicate that PlayStation is working on its own version of Xbox Game Pass. It’s unclear when or if PlayStation will officially merge the two services.
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation Blog