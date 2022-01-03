Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Now in January 2022

PlayStation has revealed the latest batch of games that’s coming to its PlayStation Now streaming service in January.

On January 4th, the following six games will join the PS Now catalogue:

Mortal Kombat 11

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Fury Unleashed

Unturned

Super Time Force Ultra

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition

PlayStation Now is available on PS4, PS5 and PC at a cost of $12.99/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/12 months.

You can find out what games were available on PS Now last month, here. In other PS Now-related new, recent rumours indicate that PlayStation is working on its own version of Xbox Game Pass. It’s unclear when or if PlayStation will officially merge the two services.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation Blog