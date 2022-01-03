Ontario to close movie theatres amid Omnicron surge

Following the Ontario government’s announcement that the province is moving back into modified step 2 of its reopening plan, the theatre chain, Cineplex, has confirmed that it will temporarily shut down operations.

“Based on recent government directives, all 67 theatres in Ontario will be closed as of Wednesday, January 5, and will reopen as soon as we are allowed,” said Cineplex in a recent Tweet.

Several high-profile films recently hit theatres, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix: Resurrections. In mid-December, the province’s capacity limit for movie theatres was cut by 50 percent following further government restrictions related to the surge of Omnicron COVID-19 cases.

Quebec also recently closed theatres amid tightened restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In Ontario, along with closing theatres, social gathering restrictions will be reduced to five people indoors and ten people outdoors. The capacity at weddings, funerals and religious services will also be limited to 50 percent. Finally, retailers and shopping malls will be allowed 50 percent capacity, and schools will move to remote learning from January 5th to at least January 17th.

You can find all of Ontario’s new COVID-19 restrictions on the province’s official website.