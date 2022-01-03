Harry Potter reunion special creators confirm mistakenly using Emma Roberts image instead of Watson

HBO Max’s recently released Harry Potter movie series reunion special, ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,’ offers a fascinating retrospective on the wizarding world’s iconic actors.

However, in an amusing turn of events, an image of Emma Roberts was featured in the special instead of Emma Watson, that actress that played Hermoine Granger in the films. The error was quickly edited out of the streaming special but remains an amusing misstep.

In Canada, the Harry Potter reunion special streams exclusively on Bell-owned Crave.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans!” reads a statement from the special’s producers, via The Wrap. “You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. [The] new version is up now.”

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts first started streaming on January 1st. In the portion of the special that features the error, Watson talks about how she was a fan of the Harry Potter books before playing Hermoine. However, the image used in this portion of the special was a 2021 photo of Roberts.

The series’ stars that joined Watson in the special include Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and more. Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling is only seen in archival footage in the film because Warner Bros. is likely attempting to distance itself from Rowling amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her transphobic views.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Crave for more information regarding if the HBO Max special has been updated in Canada. If you haven’t watched the special yet, here’s how to stream it in Canada.