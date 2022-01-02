ICON.AI’s new Sound Mirror is an Alexa-controlled smart mirror for your home

Announced in the lead-up to CES 2022, ICON.AI has revealed a smart mirror dubbed the ‘Sound Mirror.’ The device has been granted an innovation award by CES and brings several neat features to the home.

The Sound Mirror is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a replacement fixture for your regular everyday mirror at home but is powered by Amazon’s Alexa assistant. The full-sized mirror features a hands-free smart speaker and will be available in two designs: a circular design and an ovular horseshoe shape.

As listed on the Sound Mirror website, the smart mirror supports BlueTooth as well as Wi-Fi for home networking. Users can cast music and podcasts from Spotify, Apple Music, TuneIn, Pandora, and iHeartRadio. Alexa commands can also be made as the device will integrate right into the Amazon ecosystem.

ICON.AI describes the Sound Mirror as an “acoustic mirror.” It’s intended to be used in a vertical configuration. As such, the speaker can be found near the bottom quarter of the mirror face.

Of course, the mirror can be used as a replacement for any current bathroom mirror. It’s available in four finishes (gold, chrome, matt black, and matt white). Custom colours are also available.

ICON.AI has not outlined pricing and availability as of the time of writing.

Image credit: ICON.AI

Via: TechRadar