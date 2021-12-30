Save big on Razer accessories at Best Buy

Best Buy’s full catalogue of Razer products is currently on sale, with peripherals, headphones, mics, gaming chairs and more discounted by up to 50 percent.

Check out Razer product deals at Best Buy below:

Razer Viper Ultimate 20000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse with Dock – Black: $99.99 (regularly $165.99)

Razer Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad: $59.99 (regularly $99.99)

Razer Kraken X for Console Gaming Headset for PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox/Switch – Black: $39.99 (regularly $59.99)

Razer DeathAdder V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (regularly $70.99)

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Backlit Mechanical Linear Optical Switch Gaming Keyboard – English: $99.99 (regularly $147.99)

Razer Ornata Chroma V2 Backlit Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard – English: $79.99 (regularly $104.99)

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset with Microphone – Black/Green: $49.99 (regularly $59.99)

Razer Basilisk V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $44.99 (regularly $69.99)

Razer Cynosa Chroma V2 Backlit Membrane Gaming Keyboard – English: $49.99 (regularly $59.99)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Backlit Mechanical Green Switch Gaming Keyboard – English: $99.99 (regularly $132.99)

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Headset: $99.99 (regularly $149.99)

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition Wireless Gaming Headset – Pink: $99.99 (regularly $139.99)

Razer Kishi Gaming Controller for iOS: $74.99 (regularly $129.99)

Razer Kiyo Ring Light 1080p HD Webcam: $79 (regularly $110)

Razer Huntsman Mini Mechanical Clicky Optical Gaming Keyboard – English: $119.99 (regularly $159.99)

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – Black: $199.99 (regularly $249.99)

Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Faux Leather Gaming Chair – Black/Green: $399.99 (regularly $649.99)

Razer Seiren Mini Ultra-Compact USB Condenser Microphone – Black: $49.99 (regularly $69.99)

Razer Naga Trinity 16000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $84.98 (regularly $108.98)

Razer Hammerhead In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black/Green: $159.99 (regularly $239.99)

Razer Anzu Smart Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses – Square – Large to XL – Black: $149.99 (regularly $239.99)

Razer Tomahawk Mid Tower ATX Computer Case: $229.99 (regularly $279.99)

It’s worth noting that other retailers, including The Source and Amazon, also have Razer products on sale. Additionally, products mentioned in the list above have varying ‘sale end dates,’ with some ending as soon as today. Make sure you check when the sale price is ending if you’re going to sit on the idea of purchasing a device.

Source: Best Buy