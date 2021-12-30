OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro get December security update

OnePlus has rolled out the December 2021 Android security maintenance release (SMR) to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

With the security update, a variety of bug fixes and optimizations have been added, including a solution for Google Assistant and Google Pay failing to display properly in the Setup Wizard and WhatsApp crashing for some users.

If you’ve been waiting for Android 12 on these older OnePlus handsets, though, you’re out of luck for now. Earlier this month, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau explained that the company has been having difficulty bringing the new Android OS to its older devices.

On the flip side, the OnePlus 10 is expected to launch in January.

Via: Android Headlines