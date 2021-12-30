Buy an iPhone 12 at Koodo, get 2nd-gen AirPods for free

If you decide to pick up a new iPhone 12, you might want to consider shopping with Telus’ flanker brand Koodo.

As shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘angelove,’ Koodo is currently offering a free pair of second-gen AirPods with the purchase of an iPhone 12 with all three of its tab plans. Check them out below:

Tab Plus: $0 upfront, $20 per month for 24 months financing — Plans start at $50

Tab Mid: $120 upfront, $15 per month for 24 months financing — Plans start at $50

Tab Basic: $736 upfront, $10 per month for 24 months financing — Plans start at $25

This offer is exclusively available online and for new activations at Koodo only. Also worth noting is that the deal is available until January 4th, after which the free AirPods promo will be withdrawn.

Learn more about the deal or claim it here.

Image credit: Koodo

Source: Koodo Via: RedFlagDeals