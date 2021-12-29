Check out what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in January 2022

Every month, Amazon adds a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and January 2022 will be no different.
Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video in January of the new year:
January 1
- Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
- Fury
- Zombieland
- Open Season
- The Big Chill
January 6
- Married at First Sight (Season 14) on STACKTV
January 7
- The Tender Bar
- Arctic Drift
January 8
- A Discovery of Witches (Season 3) on AMC+
January 9
- All Creatures Great and Small (Season 2) on PBS Masterpiece
January 10
- MacGruber (Season 1) on STACKTV
- A.P. Bio (Season 4) on STACKTV
January 13
- Vince Carter: Legacy
- Joe Bell
January 14
- Do, Re, Mi S1
- Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
- Being Erica S4
January 15
- All Things Valentine
- Home By Spring
January 8
- Father Brown (Season 9) on BritBox
- Summer House (Season 6) on Hayu
January 21
- As We See It S1
- A Hero
- My Son
- Nancy Drew S2
January 26
- Epic Movie
January 27
- Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions
January 28
- The Legend of Vox Machina
- Charmed S3
Image credit: Amazon