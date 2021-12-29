fbpx
Check out what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in January 2022

Amazon Prime Video's January lineup includes Vince Carter: Legacy with never-before-seen footage from the former Raptor's player's NBA career

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Dec 29, 20214:08 PM EST
Every month, Amazon adds a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and January 2022 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video in January of the new year:

January 1

  • Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
  • Fury
  • Zombieland
  • Open Season
  • The Big Chill

January 6

  • Married at First Sight (Season 14) on STACKTV

January 7

  • The Tender Bar
  • Arctic Drift

January 8

  • A Discovery of Witches (Season 3) on AMC+

January 9

  • All Creatures Great and Small (Season 2) on PBS Masterpiece

January 10

  • MacGruber (Season 1) on STACKTV
  • A.P. Bio (Season 4) on STACKTV

January 13

  • Vince Carter: Legacy
  • Joe Bell

January 14

  • Do, Re, Mi S1
  • Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
  • Being Erica S4

January 15

  • All Things Valentine
  • Home By Spring

  • Father Brown (Season 9) on BritBox
  • Summer House (Season 6) on Hayu

January 21

  • As We See It S1
  • A Hero
  • My Son
  • Nancy Drew S2

January 26

  • Epic Movie

January 27

  • Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions

January 28

  • The Legend of Vox Machina
  • Charmed S3

Image credit: Amazon

