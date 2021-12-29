Get 50,000 PC Optimum points when you spend $150 at Shoppers [Today only]

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering 50,000 bonus PC Optimum points when you make an online purchase of at least $150. The offer is available today, Wednesday, December 29th only.
50,000 PC Optimum points work out to $50 in value, so essentially, you’re spending $100 only. You can redeem these points towards anything from Shoppers’ surprisingly extensive catalogue, which includes wireless headphones, video games, media streamers and cameras.
- Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $179.99 (regularly $249.99)
- JBL GO 3 Portable Waterproof Speaker: $69.99
- Canon Rebel T7 18-55mm DC Kit: $549.99 (regularly $569.99)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for iPad: $169.99
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat: $129.99 (regularly $179.99)
- Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation): $229.99
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Asus 15.6-inch Ryzen R7 8GB/512GB SSD Notebook: $649.99 (regularly $699.99)
- Acer 11.6-inch Spin Touch 4GB/64GB Chromebook: $399.99
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet 32GB: $74.99 (regularly $109.99)
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Full Game Download) + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership: $379.99
- PlayStation Pulse 3D wireless headset: $129.99
- Nintendo Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $89.99
- PS5 DualSense Charging Station: $39.99
Find more electronics from Shopper’s catalogue here.
