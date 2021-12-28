Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may sport 1TB of storage, shows up in hands-on images

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was spotted in pictures online.

Firstly, SamMobile reported that sources say that the South Korean company will feature 1TB of storage for the S22 Ultra. We haven’t seen this storage option since the S10+.

It’s possible that this variant will only be available in Samsung’s own store.

Meanwhile, Twitter user @hypark22 has posted a few images of the S22 Ultra. The hands-on images showcase a rectangular design, bubble camera setup and features flat edges.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the S22 Ultra. Images of it and the S22 were shared back in early December.

It’s unclear when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S22 series, but it will likely come out sometime in January or February

Source: @hypark22, SamMobile