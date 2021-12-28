Here are the Netflix Originals launching in January 2022

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This January, Netflix Original shows and movies like Mother/Android, season 3 of After Life, season 4 of Ozark, and season 3 of Snowpiercer.
This list is curated for Canadians who primarily subscribe to Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in January, click here.
Below are all the Netflix originals coming this month:
Coming Soon
- All of Us Are Dead — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- I Am Georgina — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — Netflix Series (India)
January 1st
- Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — Netflix Film (Nigeria)
- The Hook Up Plan: season 3 — Netflix Series (France)
January 4th
- Action Pack — Netflix Family
January 5th
- Four to Dinner — Netflix Film (Italy)
- Rebelde — Netflix Series (Mexico)
January 6th
- The Club: Part 2 — Netflix Series (Turkey)
- The Wasteland — Netflix Film (Spain)
January 7th
- Hype House — Netflix Series
- Johnny Test: season 2 — Netflix Family
- Mother/Android — Netflix FIlm
January 10th
- Undercover: season 3 — Netflix Series (Belgium)
January 11th
- Dear Mother — Netflix Film (France)
January 12nd
- How I Feel in Love with a Gangster — Netflix Film (Poland)
January 13th
- Brazen — Netflix Film
- Chosen — Netflix Series (Denmark)
- The Journalist — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Photocopier — Netflix Film (Indonesia)
January 14th
- After Life: season 3 — Netflix Series (U.K)
- Archive 81 — Netflix Series
- The House — Netflix Series
- Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – Netflix Family
- This Is Not a Comedy — Netflix Film (Mexico)
January 18th
- Mighty Express: Train Trouble — Netflix Family
January 19th
- El marginal: season 4 — Netflix Series (Argentina)
- Heavenly Bites: Mexico — Netflix Documentary (Mexico)
- Juanpis González – The Series — Netflix Series (Columbia)
- The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — Netflix Documentary
- Too Hot to Handle: season 3 — Netflix Series
January 20th
- Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream — Netflix Documentary (Singapore)
- The Royal Treatment — Netflix Film
January 21st
- Munich – The Edge of War — Netflix Film
- My Father’s Violin — Netflix Film
- Ozark: season 4, part 1 — Netflix Series
- Summer Heat — Netflix Series (Brazil)
- That Girl Lay Lay — Netflix Family
January 25th
- Ada Twist, Scientist: season 2 — Netflix Family
- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — Netflix Documentary
- Snowpiercer: season 3 — Netflix Series (new episode weekly)
January 27th
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — Netflix Series (Italy)
January 28th
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness — Netflix Family
- Feria: The Darkest Light — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — Netflix Series
- Home Team — Netflix Film
- In From the Cold — Netflix Series
- The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — Netflix Series