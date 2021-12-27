Steam’s ‘Winter Sale’ is available until January 5

Steam’s ‘Winter Sale’ is here.
From now through January 5th at 1pm ET/10am PT, you’ll be able to save money on top games for PC including Deathloop, Battlefield 2042, and Hades.
Below are some of the notable games included in the sale:
- Deathloop: now $39.99, was $79.99
- It Takes Two: now $27.49, was $54.99
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: now $48.29, was $68.99
- Dark Souls III: now $16.62, was $66.49
- Hades: now $18.84, was $28.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: now $20.34, was $54.99
- Nioh 2 The Collection Edition: now $46.89, was $66.99
- Battlefield 2042: now $52.79, was $79.99
- Undertale: now $3.29, was $10.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: now $11.19, was $55.99
- Shinobi Strikers: now $7.99, was $79.99
You can find the full sale here.
Image credit: Arkane Studios
Source: Steam