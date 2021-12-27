fbpx
Deals

Steam’s ‘Winter Sale’ is available until January 5

Games like Undertale, It Takes Two, Deathloop and more

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 27, 20219:26 AM EST
0 comments

Steam’s ‘Winter Sale’ is here.

From now through January 5th at 1pm ET/10am PT, you’ll be able to save money on top games for PC including Deathloop, Battlefield 2042, and Hades.

Below are some of the notable games included in the sale:

You can find the full sale here.

Image credit: Arkane Studios 

Source: Steam 

Comments