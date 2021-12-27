OnePlus says it’s not easy bringing Android 12 to older phones

A new message from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau doesn’t bode well for OnePlus owners with older devices.

The CEO said on Chinese social media Weibo that the company was finding it challenging to update older devices to OxygenOS 12/Android 12.

It’s been a tough year for OnePlus fans as the company fumbles transition after transition as it shifts to become a more recognized Oppo sub-brand. The company has brought Android 12 to the OnePlus 12, but that update was plagued with bugs and rollbacks. Even now, as the update is supposedly stable, it still feels very much like a beta to me.

Lau claiming that the company is struggling to bring the update to older phones doesn’t surprise me now. What would be surprising would be for the OnePlus 10 to launch without any software bugs. We’re expecting to know soon enough as well since Lau has hinted the phone will be released in January 2022.

Source: Android Headlines