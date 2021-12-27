Barely anyone is using the COVID Alert app

Canadians are not using the COVID Alert mobile app as COVID-19 cases surge across the country.

In November, there were 18,900 new cases in Ontario, but the COVID Alert app was only used 869 times to report cases, according to CityNews. It’s unclear if low usage numbers are tied to people not inputting codes into the app or public health units not giving out and explaining the codes.

The COVID Alert app cost roughly $20 million to develop and advertise but hasn’t experienced mass adoption among Canadians. Approximately 6.5 million people have downloaded the app, which isn’t a significant number with Canada’s overall population of 38 million in mind.

The COVID Alert app is available on iOS and Android. You can learn more about the app and how it works here.

Source: CityNews