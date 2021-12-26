Remedy’s Control is now free on the Epic Game Store

For today only, Remedy Entertainment’s Control is free on the Epic Game Store as a part of an ongoing holiday promotion.

Control, which was first released in 2019 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One was met with a positive reception from critics and players alike. Remedy went on to support the game by releasing it on Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Additionally, Control was also brought to the Epic Game Store.

Epic Games has been holding an ongoing promotion over the past 10 days. Each day, players can log into their Epic Game Store account and redeem the free game of the day. Control follows Arkane Studios’ Prey (2017), which was available on Christmas Day. The other games that have been available as a part of this promotion include Vampyr, Second Extinction, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, and Shenmue 3.

As with Prey (2017) and the others, players will only have 24 hours to redeem Control before it is unavailable. The game will then be accessible in perpetuity as long as the Epic Games account remains active.

On Twitter, Nibel pointed out that the Epic Game Store promotion will indeed continue past Boxing Day. A ‘Mystery Game’ is listed as being available tomorrow. However, it remains unknown what the game will be.

Control is available (again) for free on the EGShttps://t.co/fzfQY2Nnw7 pic.twitter.com/oWiXnyGosa — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 26, 2021

If you have an active Epic Games account, it’s always worth redeeming any free game offered. Even if you don’t intend on playing it right away. Control offers a unique world to explore and some incredibly enticing pieces of DLC.

Fans of Remedy’s iconic Alan Wake would be wise to try Control’s AWE expansion, which offers crossover content with the titular character. Especially after Remedy announced the development of Alan Wake 2, there’s no better time to get reacquainted with the character.