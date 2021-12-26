Fido, Koodo, Virgin Plus Boxing Day deals include 17GB for $55 data plan

If you purchased or were gifted a smartphone over the holidays and you’re hunting for a new plan to complement it, look no further than one of the big three flanker brands.

Fido, Virgin Plus, and Koodo are currently offering identical plans that include 17GB of data for $55 per month.

This is a significant discount, and if you can snag it, it’s one of the best deals I’ve seen during the Canadian Boxing Day deal season so far. In fact, it’s even tempting me away from Telus.

These new plans only seem to apply to new activations, so I’d first aim for Virgin or Koodo. That said, if you’re already with either carrier or live in an area that offers better coverage from Rogers, its flanker brand, Fido, is decent alternative.

Both the Rogers’ owned carrier and Koodo even offered me a $50 bill credit when I went through the motions of signing up. The carriers are also offering 12GB for $50 if you don’t need as much data and want to save a bit of cash.

You can find the deals below: