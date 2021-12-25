These are the Boxing Day gaming deals you don’t want to miss

When I was a kid, there was nothing more exciting than getting a new game for Christmas. As an adult, I tend to buy my own video games and accessories, so what I look forward to the most is a great deal on the items I want. These Boxing Day deals at Best Buy are exactly what I’ve been waiting for.

Personally, I’ve got my eye on an Xbox controller to play on my PC. So maybe wait a few minutes before buying the last one of those …

Check out the list of deals below, or view the full sale on Best Buy’s site:

Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) for $54.99 (save $25)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $54.99 (save $25)

Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Switch) for $54.99 (save $25)

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Switch) for $34.99 (save $15)

Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) for $79.99 (save $20)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) for $19.99 (save $20)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One) for $19.99 (save $20)

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition (PS4) for $14.99 (save $5)

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition (Xbox One) for $14.99 (save $5)

SanDisk 128GB 100MB/s microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch for $24.99 (save $25)

Xbox Wireless Controller for $59.99 (save $15)

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Backlit Mechanical Linear Optical Switch Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 (save $48)

Razer Huntsman Mini Mechanical Clicky Optical Gaming Keyboard for $119.99 (save $40)

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery for $124.99 (save $15)

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap for $54.99 (save $15)

Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case for $54.99 (save $15)

Razer Kraken X for Console Gaming Headset for PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox/Switch for $39.99 (save $20)

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $199.99 (save $50)

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed 16000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse for $49.99 (save $10)

HyperX Cloud II Over-Ear Gaming Headset for $84.99 (save $24)

Razer Kraken X for Console Gaming Headset for PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox/Switch for $39.99 (save $30)

Razer Cynosa Chroma V2 Backlit Membrane Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 (save $10)

Razer Ornata Chroma V2 Backlit Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 (save $20)

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset with Microphone for $49.99 (save $10)

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset with Microphone & USB Sound Card for $99.99 (save $40)

PowerA Fusion Pro Wired Controller for Xbox One for $77.99 (save $42)

Razer DeathAdder V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse for $49.99 (save $20)

Razer Basilisk V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse for $44.99 (save $25)

ASUS ROG Strix G15DK Gaming PC for $1,899.99 (save $100)

Razer Viper Ultimate 20000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse with Dock for $99.99 (save $66)

Seagate Game Drive 2TB Portable External Hard Drive for PlayStation 4 for $89.99 (save $20)

Seagate 4TB 2.5-inch Portable External Hard Drive for PlayStation 4 for $129.99 (save $10)

Razer Viper Ultimate 20000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse for $79.99 (save $50)

Corsair K70 Rapidfire RGB MK.2 Backlit Low Profile Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Gaming Keyboard for $149.99 (save $90)

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Red Gaming Keyboard for $159.99 (save $56)

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Gaming Headset with Microphone for $99.99 (save $30)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Backlit Mechanical Green Switch Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 (save $33)

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition Wireless Gaming Headset for $99.99 (save $40)

Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Faux Leather Gaming Chair for $399.99 (save $250)

Photo source: Best Buy

