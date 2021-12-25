Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Dec. 20-26]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Being the Ricardos [Amazon Original]

The latest film from writer-director Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago Seven) examines the relationship between I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

Being the Ricardos stars Nicole Kidman (The Hours), Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Nina Arianda (Goliath) and Tony Hale (Veep).

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: December 21st, 2021

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 11 minutes

Crave

Letterkenny (Season 10) [Crave Original]

All of the Letterkenny men get head-to-toe physicals, the hockey players and the Skids face off in a video game battle and more.

Letterkenny was created by Listowell, Ontario’s Jared Keeso (19-2) and stars Keeso, Calgary’s Nathan Dales (Supernatural), Vancouver’s Michelle Mylett (The Drownsmen) and Toronto’s Trevor K. Wilson (Goosebumps).

Beyond the all-Canadian cast, the series is also filmed in Sudbury, Ontario.

Crave premiere date: December 25th, 2021

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Seven episodes (around 30 minutes each)

The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52

A mysterious 52 whale becomes isolated after emitting a call unrecognized by other whales.

The Loneliest Whale was directed by Joshua Zeman (Killer Legends).

Crave premiere date: December 20th, 2021

Genre: Animal documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

The Suicide Squad

In exchange for a reduced sentence, a group of convicts is sent on a deadly search-and-destroy mission to the island nation of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad was written and directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) and features Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Joel Kinnamon (Rick Flag), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) reprising their respective roles from 2016’s Suicide Squad film, while Idris Elba (Luther), John Cena (F9), David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man), Daniela Melchior (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and Edmonton’s own Nathan Fillion (Firefly) co-star.

It’s also worth noting that Toronto’s own Jessie Reyez and grandson wrote the single “Rain” (featured in the above trailer) for the film’s soundtrack.

Original theatrical release date: August 6th, 2021

Crave premiere date: December 24th, 2021

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 2 hours, 12 minutes

Disney+

Encanto

The only ordinary member in a special family realizes she may be the only hope of saving the magic surrounding her home.

Encanto was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard (Zootopia) and features the voices of Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), María Cecilia Botero (La Bruja), John Leguizamo (Ice Age series) and Mauro Castillo (El Joe: The Legend).

It’s also worth noting that Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana) wrote new music for Encanto.

Original theatrical release date: November 24th, 2021

Disney+ Canada premiere date: December 24th, 2021

Genre: Animated musical fantasy

Runtime: 1 hour, 49 minutes

Netflix

Don’t Look Up [Netflix Original]

Two low-level astronomers go on a media tour in an attempt to warn the world about an incoming asteroid that will destroy Earth.

Don’t Look Up was written and directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short) and features an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant), Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook), Meryl Streep (The Iron Lady), Jonah Hill (Moneyball), Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) and Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name).

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 24th, 2021

Genre: Sci-fi, black comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 18 minutes

Emily in Paris (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Emily finds her footing in Paris until the fallout from a night of passion threatens to upend everything.

Emily in Paris was created by Darren Star (Sex and the City) and stars Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Call My Agent!) and Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway).

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 22nd, 2021

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (27 to 39 minutes each)

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster [Netflix Original]

Comedian Jim Gaffigan riffs on the year that was, billionaires, marching bands and more.

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 22nd, 2021

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis [Netflix Original]

Inspiring men and women over 70 discuss their important life lessons and choices.

In addition to Pope Francis, other featured people include director Martin Scorsese (Goodfellas) and primatologist Jane Goodall.

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 25th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: TBA

Merry Christmas and see you in the New Year!

