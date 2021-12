Save up to $500 on a gaming PC during Best Buy’s Boxing Day sale

There has never been a better time to invest in a good PC. And with the limited quantities of graphics cards, buying a pre-built PC is actually cheaper in a lot of cases than building your own—especially when you can save up to $500 on gaming PCs right now during Best Buy’s official Boxing Day sale.

Check out the full list of deals below, or view the full sale on Best Buy’s site.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming PC for $2,499.99 (save $160)

Dell 23.6-inch FHD 165Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $120)

HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC for $1,799.99 (save $200)

HP Omen 30L Gaming PC for @2,999.99 (save $300)

Acer 27-inch FHD 144Hz 4ms GTG Curved LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $120)

Samsung 28-inch 4K UHD 60Hz 1ms GTG TN LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $299.99 (save $100)

Samsung 32-inch FHD 75Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $130)

LG 27-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (save $70)

ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC for $1,569.99 (save $130)

ASUS TUF 27-inch QHD 170Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $369.99 (save $100)

LG UltraGear 27-inch FHD 240Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $349.99 (save $150)

ASUS TUF 24-inch FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $259.99 (save $20)

ASUS 24-inch FHD 165Hz 0.5ms GTG TN LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $20)

LG UltraGear 24-inch FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $269.99 (save $60)

LG UltraFine 27-inch 4K Ultra HD 60Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $359.99 (save $140)

LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD 60Hz 4ms GTG VA HDR LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $399.99 (save $150)

Asus 27-inch FHD 280Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $389.99 (save $60)

HyperX QuadCast Gaming USB Microphone for $129.99 (save $30)

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC for $999.99 (save $30)

ASUS TUF 27-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $329.99 (save $70)

LG UltraGear 31.5-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $499.99 (save $150)

Samsung 27-inch 1080p HD 60Hz 4ms Curved LED Monitor for $219.99 (save $80)

Samsung 27-inch FHD 60Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $219.99 (save $80)

SkyTech Chronos Gaming PC for $2,349.99 (save $250)

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch DQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $1,649.99 (save $350)

Samsung 49-inch WQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $1,999.99 (save $500)

Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch WQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $699.99 (save $150)

Dell 27-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $449.99 (save $350)

ASUS 27-inch FHD 75Hz 1ms IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $179.99 (save $50)

Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC for $1,849.99 (save $150)

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC for $1,449.99 (save $50)

Acer 31.50-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $269.99 (save $130)

Photo source: Best Buy

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.