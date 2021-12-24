Vidéotron offers further discounts on phones using their 24-month plans

Vidéotron is offering additional savings on phones through its post-holiday sales.

The company last released its list of discounts two weeks ago, and while some phones are priced the same, others have been further discounted.

A few notable discounts on phones available on 24-month plans:

The company is also offering a welcome credit. Customers can receive $75 on a regular 24-month plan (the minimum cost is $40/mo). Customers can alternatively receive $150 if they sign up for the 24-month all-inclusive plan (with a minimum cost of $65/mo).

Source: Vidéotron