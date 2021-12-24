No explanation available to sporadic breaking of auto-rotate feature on Pixel 6

According to Android Police, some Pixel 6 phones aren’t reading the data of some sensors correctly, causing issues to features like auto-rotate and horizontal photography.

The issue appears to be happening at random, as reported by Pixel 6 users from around the world.

The only fix that seems to be available at this time isn’t permanent. Users can restart their phones, allowing the features to function again, but the random breakdowns continue to happen.

Android Police reports the phones do have trouble communicating with some sensors that allow the auto-rotate feature to be used, but they only found this in phones staff tested.

It’s unclear what’s causing the global problem at this time.

Source: Android Police