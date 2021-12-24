Lucky Mobile releases Boxing Week deals

Lucky Mobile is offering free service and bonus data for up to six months as part of its Boxing Week deals.

The free service is applied as a credit on the bill for the second month of service and doesn’t include taxes.

2GB of bonus data is available for six months, resulting in 12GB of free data. This offer only applies to new activations and plans that start at $35/mo.

The following plans allow for both offers to be redeemed:

$35/mo for 3GB of data at 3G speed when you register for a top-up, unlimited Canada wide calls and texts, and unlimited international texts

$50/mo for 10.5GB of data at 3G speed when you register for a top-up, unlimited calls in Canada and the U.S, and unlimited Canada-wide and international texts

$70/mo for 20.5GB of data at 3G speed when you register for a top-up, unlimited calls in Canada and the U.S, and unlimited Canada-wide and international texts

Customers can also save 50 percent on sim cards if they buy them online. The sim has to be activated by January 25th.

The free service and bonus data can also be redeemed when visiting the company’s retail locations. While services are offered at Dollarama, Easyhome, Circle K, and Giant Tiger, the promotions cannot be redeemed at these locations.

Check out more details on the retailer’s website.