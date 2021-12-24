iRobot discounts several robo-mops and vacuums for Boxing Day

iRobot’s Boxing Day sale is live now, and if you’ve been holding off the idea of purchasing a robot vacuum or mop because of the high price, these deals might convince you to make the leap.
Find some of the deals active now below:
Vacuums
S Series
iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $1,199.99 (regularly $1,399.99)
iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle: $1,549.98 (regularly $1,999.98)
iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum, Braava jet m6 Robot Mop & H1 Handheld Vacuum Bundle: $1,714.97 (regularly $2,329.97)
iRobot Roomba s9+ Accessories Bundle: $114.99 (regularly $119.98)
J Series
iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum: $599.99 (regularly $799.99)
iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $849.99 (regularly $1,049.99)
iRobot Roomba j7+ Replenishment Bundle: $84.99 (regularly $89.98)
iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle: $1,079.98 (regularly $1,399.98)
iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle: $1,304.98 (regularly $1,649.98)
iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle, & H1 Handheld Vacuum Bundle: $1,469.97 (regularly $1,979.97)
I Series
iRobot Roomba i3: $399.99 (regularly $499.99)
iRobot Roomba i3+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $549.99 (regularly $749.99)
iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle: $944.98 (regularly $1,349.98)
iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum, Braava jet m6 Robot Mop & H1 Handheld Vacuum Bundle: $1,109.97 (regularly $1,679.97)
iRobot Roomba i series Replenishment Bundle: $84.99 (regularly $89.98)
600 Series
iRobot Roomba 694: $299.99 (regularly $369.99)
Robot mops
iRobot Braava jet m6: $499.99 (regularly $599.99)
iRobot Braava jet Robot Mop: $249.99 (regularly $279.99)
iRobot Braava 380t: $279.99 (regularly $379.99)
iRobot’s Boxing Day promotions are set to expire on December 30th at 11:59pm ET.
