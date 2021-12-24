Chatr releases bonus Boxing Week deal

Chatr Mobile is offering free credit as part of its Boxing Week “bonus” deal.
Customers have until January 4th to redeem this offer. It only applies to new activations but is available on all plans:
- $25/mo for 500MB of data, unlimited Canada-wide talk, and unlimited international text
- $35/mo for 2GB of data, unlimited Canada-wide talk, and unlimited international text
- $55/mo for 10GB of data, unlimited talk in Canada and the U.S., and unlimited international text
- $70/mo for 20GB data, unlimited talk in Canada and the U.S., and unlimited international text
The provider had previously released a list of deals that included 2GB of bonus data for six months. This promotion applies to all plans except the one valued at $25/mo.