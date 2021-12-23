Huawei unveils P50 Pocket clamshell foldable smartphone

Huawei has unveiled its latest smartphone, the foldable P50 Pocket.

The device features two displays, including a circular screen on the outside. The circular display is smart as it’s in line with the company’s Huawei Watch display in terms of design.

The clamshell-style folding smartphone features a 1-inch external display for quick access to notifications/widgets. The P50 Pocket will launch in China first and likely won’t make its way to Canada.

P50 Pocket features a pretty cool gold or silver finish and a 3D pattern designed by Iris Van Herpen from the Netherlands. When the device unfolds, it sports a 6.9-inch display with a 21:9 ratio and 120Hz display refresh rate. It also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G processor, a 4,000mAh battery and Harmony OS.

Additionally, the foldable sports a 40-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and what Huawei calls a “super spectrum” 32-megapixel shooter. The China-based company says the shooter features a greater range of colours when compared to its other smartphones. Further, the phone features a hole-punch camera in the main display, and you can use the 1-inch cover screen as a viewfinder if you want to use the main shooter.

The P50 Pocket also offers both face unlock on the main/cover screen and a fingerprint sensor.

The P50 Pocket with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant costs CNY 8988 (roughly $1,807 CAD). The foldable device will also be available in a 12GB of RAM/512GB storage version for about $2,219 CAD.

Image credit: Huawei

Via: The Verge