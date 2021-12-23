Free Xbox Games with Gold for January 2022 includes Space Invaders

Xbox Gold and Game Pass Ultimate Members can look forward to three free action titles coming to the service in January 2022.

NeuroVoider ($13.99) — Available Jan. 1st to 31st (Xbox One)

Aground ($18.99) — Available Jan. 16th to Feb. 15th (Xbox One)

Radiant Silvergun ($14.99) — Available Jan. 1st to 15th (Xbox 360

Space Invaders Infinity Gene ($9.99) — Available Jan. 16th to 31st (Xbox 360)

The new year opens with the twin-stick shooter RPG NeuroVoider and Radiant Silvergun a retro arcade-style game. NeuroVoider will be free for the whole month, but Radiant Silvergun loses its free status on January 15th.

However, on the 16th Space Invaders Infinity Gene and Aground, a mining crafting game in the vein of Terraria, hit the service.

It’s important to note that Xbox 360 titles offered through Games with Gold can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The Series X/S can also play all of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that are made available through the program.

In Canada, an Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99 for one month, $29.99/three months and $44.99/six months.

However, Xbox Live Gold is also included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is priced at $16.99/month and also offers Game Pass for Console and PC, Cloud Gaming (mobile streaming) and EA Play.

Source: Xbox