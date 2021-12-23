Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [December 23 – December 29]

With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 carriers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Unlimited Share 100 plan is $15/mo. cheaper, Unlimited 40 and Unlimited 60 are $10/mo cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions.
- Trade in your device and get a minimum of $100 towards a new one.
- Save up to $200 when you trade in your current Apple Watch and get a new Apple Watch Series 7.
- Save up to 65% on select devices.
- Save 20 percent on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 with Bell SmartPay
Ongoing deals:
- Save $100 on your order when you shop online.
- Exclusive city offer – Save $10/mo. off any Unlimited plan on Canada’s best network. (BC only)
- Save $100 when you buy online in QC and $50 in other provinces
- Connect your other devices and enjoy unlimited data from $10/mo.
- Great gifts under $50
- Get unlimited data with no overage fees, parental controls and one bill for your family, all for just $45/mo. in QC, MB, SK and $55/mo in main regions.
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.
- Popular accessories for this holiday season
- Save $25/month for every team member you add to your account.
- Get 25GB for only $65/month on Canada’s best network.
- Get three lines with unlimited data and no overages for an average of $55/month.
- Get $200 off Fossil Smartwatches
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+
- Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network and get a credit of $200 per line.
- $50 Promo plan with 10 GB of non-shareable data, and $55 Promo plan with 20 GB of non-shareable data. (QC) For new activations only.
- Get bonus 100MB data/mo with unlimited Canada-wide minutes for $25/mo with automatic monthly top-up options.
- Trade in your old device and save
- Get six months of Crave Total on us with new smartphones on Bell SmartPay
- Get our unlimited talk and text plan for just $30/mo.
- Save $15/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
- Save $40 on the intelliARMOR UV Shield+ portable sanitizer.
New deals:
- Get the S20 FE 5G for $0 down and pay only $20/mo. for 24 months on approved credit with Fido Payment Program
- Get iPhone 12 mini 128GB for $0 down and pay only $18/mo after bill credit for 24 months with Fido Payment Program
- Look out for a new Flash FREEBIE for your online shopping
- Instantly win 1 of 200 SN NOW Standard Annual Passes to stream your favourite sports! Only on the Fido app
- Save $100 online
- Get iPhone 12 mini 128GB + AirPods (2nd generation) online for $0 down and pay just $20/mo. for over 24 months with Fido Payment Program.
- Get 12GB of data for only $45/mo. Available for a limited time only
- Various smartphones on deals
Ongoing deals:
- Trade-in select iPhones and get up to $600 in trade-in credits
- Apple iPad 7 for $0 down.
- Accessories you want for $0 down
- Get a Samsung Galaxy device and get up to 4 months of YouTube Premium
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
- Get Extra $5 Credit Per Month on ZTE Grand X View 4
New deals:
- Vrai and Club Illico are offered for six months with any subscription to a Helix Internet and TV or Helix TV App Plan.
- Save up to $720/year with multiline plans
Ongoing deals:
- When subscribing to a mobile plan with data, save the activation fees of $45.
- Subscribe to a 24-month All-Inclusive Mobile plan and receive a gift: a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet combined with a 24-month Flexible 100 MB Internet for tablet plan.
- Save $21/month on 60 Internet and enjoy the best Wi-Fi technology in Québec.
- Take advantage of the monthly discount with multiline $10 to $15 per line each month (depends on the number of lines)
- For a limited time, Vrai is offered for six months when you add it to your mobile plan.
- Get 100 GB bonus per year and a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with an all-Inclusive 20GB, 25GB plan as well as 15 GB Canada – US without border plan
- HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 are on sale now
- Take advantage of all the benefits of Helix internet, starting from $50/mo.
- Get a discount and save up to $15 per plan every month if you team up by four.
- Get an extra 100GB per year, always at full speed
- Helix unlimited 400 internet at $70/mo
- Get 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada with Basic 4GB, 10GB Canada plan & $10 GB Canada-Us plan
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
New deals:
- Get three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with pre-owned certified iPhone XR and XS
- Get Apple AirPods with iPhone 12 (online only)
- Get Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (online only)
Ongoing deals:
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
- Get six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you get an iPhone 11, SE, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro Max
- $25 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan.
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30, $40, $45 and $55 both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
- Shop online and save the $50 connection fee
New deals:
- Limited time offer on $90/mo, $95/mo and $175/mo Infinite plans (main regions)
- Limited time off on $65, $70, $80, $85 and $160 infinite plans in MB, SK & QC.
- Get the iPhone 13 128GB for only $21.45/mo for 24 months with financing1 and Upfront Edge
- Activate or upgrade to a $90/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and add a free tablet plan for 24 months – with tablets like the ZTE Grand X View 4 or the Huawei T5 (main regions)
- Limited time offer – Get 40GB for $70 in MB, SK and QC and for $80 in main regions.
- Limited time offer – get 12GB for only $45/mo. (QC only)
- Trade-in your iPhone 11 and get the iPhone 13 for just $0/mo. for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge
Ongoing deals:
- Purchase a Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Flip3 5G for $0 down on approved credit, starting from $17.50/mo. for 24 months.
- Get iPhone 12 mini 128GB for $7/mo for 24 months with financing and select plans with Upfront Edge
- Shop online and save $100
- Add a family member to your Rogers Infinite plan starting at $45/mo. after a $15/mo discount for MB, SK, QC and $55/mo. for main regions
- Stay connected anywhere with the new mobile internet plan
- Pro-On-the-Go exclusive – get the Google Nest Hub (1st gen) for $60 (main regions only)
- Get two lines for $72.50/mo per line and enjoy 40 GB of data (main regions)
- Activate or upgrade on a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get our most premium perks (QC)
- Save $200 per line for your small business
- Get the Pixel 6 Series for $0 down on approved credit
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25 GB (was 15 GB) + 6 months of Apple Music for $65/mo. MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on $85 Infinite Plan 60GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ Purchase a tablet or Apple Watch on financing and get it free for 24 months (MB/SK/QC)
- Get up to 3 months of Google One on us when you sign up through Rogers.
- Sign up for Apple Music and get your first six months free on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Save up to $650 on iPhone 12 when you trade in your iPhone XR, iPhone XS or iPhone 8
- Promo on Talk text Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $30 (was $35)
- Get two lines for $60/mo per line for 30 GB of data max speed (QC)
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get six months on select Rogers Infinite plans
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or with Upfront Edge
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
New deals:
- Save up to $775 on iPhone 13 family with Bring-It-Back.
- Get 10GB of data for as low as $50 with a family of four.
- Limited time offers on the Unlimited Canada Wide and Canada-US Plans.
- Save $10 per month with the ultimate online protection.
- Save 30% on a case for your new phone
- Samsung watches are now 30% off.
- Share data with a tablet or smartwatch for only $5 per month.
- Save up to $729 on like-new phones with Bring-it-Back.
- Get Google Pixel 6 for as low as $15 per month with Bring-It-Back
- iPhone 13 for as low as $0 per month with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In
- Get iPhone 12 for as low as $12 per month with Bring-It-Back
- Get Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for as low as $12 per month with Bring-it-Back
- Get double data or CAN-US features included for $80/mo. in main regions and for $70/mo. in other provinces except for Quebec.
- Get 25GB for as low as $65 with CAN-US features included. (QC only)
- Get a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds Live with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Protect your home with SmartHome Security and get up to a $350 bill credit
Ongoing deals:
- Last chance to save up to $420 on select Apple watches.
- Bring your own device and get 20GB for only $50 per month with the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program
- Get bonus Samsung Leather Flip Cover with S Pen with a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- Promo on Peace of Mind Can-US is 60GB for $90/mo (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Peace of Mind Can-US is 60GB for $100/mo (main regions)
- Get up to 6 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you buy any iPhone
- Save 50% on a Google Nest Mini.
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
- Save $100 when you shop Mobility online with a $50 bill credit and a $50 connection fee waiver
- Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Bonus Lenovo Chromebook with Motorola one 5G ace
- Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $49/month.
- Get bonus 100MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate a line with Telus. (all regions)
Noticeable price changes:
Chat more with free international calling
Ongoing deas:
- Set up your Public Mobile SIM card & get your free holiday rewards added to your account when you activate by December 31st, 2021
- Share more with a $30 Refer-a-Friend reward
- Connect more with 2GB of free data
- 2.5 GB Data at 3G speed 2.5 GB +BONUS 500MB with AutoPay
- $1 Loyalty Pays every 30 days after the first years. $2 after the second year, and so on.
- $20 Helping Other every 30 days by earning points in the Community
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan, which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- Get referred, and you’ll receive a one-time $10 credit
New deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans + 2GB bonus data for six months except for the $25 plan.
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
- Happy extra data days until December 23.
New deals:
- Gift yourself unlimited internet and value-packed phone plans
- Get Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for $0 down, 0% APR and only $20/mo. for 24 months with Sweet Pay
- Get the iPhone 12 for $0 down, 0% APR and pay only $25/mo. for 24 months with Sweet Pay
- Unlimited Internet starting from $39/mo. Plus, get a $50 Visa Prepaid Card.
- Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
Ongoing deals:
- Shop online and save $100
- Limited time offer – 12GB for $45/month & 20GB for $55/month
- Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
- Internet + TV from $70/mo. Plus get a $50 Visa Prepaid Card
- New Prepaid plans from $22/mo. exclusively for Quebec
- 250 MB Bonus Data on the $22, $24 and $29 Prepaid plan
- Get a value-packed plan and Member Benefits when you bring your own phone.
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $32, $35, $41, $46, $51 and $56 Prepaid plans
- Get a $100 Visa Prepaid Card when you add unlimited Internet and TV.
- Bonus 500MB data with $31, $34, $37, $43, $48, $53 and $58 prepaid plans
- Get the HeadRush IPX6 wireless, 40W, water-resistant speaker with a customizable light show
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get two months free
- Get TV starting from $25/mo.
- Two months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and S20 Fe 5G
- get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
- Four months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 ultra 5G
New deals:
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 15 GB bonus data on the $60 and 20GB bonus data on the $75/mo plan
- Samsung Galaxy A12 is available for $35/mo. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $1/mo. and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for $68/mo.
- iPhone 13 for $20/mo. and iPhone 12 for $1/mo.
- Get Google Pixel 6 for $60/mo. with 12 GB fast LTE data.
- Activate an eligible Samsung phone on a $40+/mo. plan and get a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4GB Fast LTE Data for $0/mo. for six months
- Bring your own phone plan: Get 20 GB bonus with a $70 plan, 20 GB bonus with an $80 plan and 20 GB bonus on Canada/US $80 plan.
Ongoing deals:
- Spoil your phone with 70% off select Samsung accessories.
- Get great savings on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds 2 till Jan 4th
- Moto One 5G Ace and iPhone SE are available for $40/mo.
- $5/mo. digital discount on the $40, $45 and $50 plans and $10 digital discount on the $55, $80, $90 and $90 Canada/US Bring your own phone plans.
- Get 10GB of extra data on Prepaid plans starting at $19/mo. for 12 months
- Get freedom home internet for $60/mo. Plus, for a limited time, get your first month free.
- Bring your own phone plan: Get 4GB bonus with a $35 plan, 10GB bonus with the $40 plan
- Add a line with 3 GB data for $20/mo.
- 20 GB Fast LTE for $50/mo with digital discount
- Get up to 20GB of Bonus Data when you sign up on select plans.
- Unlimited talk & text starting at $99/year annual payment
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 20 GB bonus data on the $85/$115 Canada/US plans
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
- Get one month of Visual Voicemail for Free
New deals:
- Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time.
- Get a $100 bonus credit when you sign up for TV + infiNET 150 on a 2-year Internet contract for as low as $85/mo. for 24 months when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months.
- Get a $100 bonus credit when you sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year Internet contract for as low as $59.95/mo. for the first 24 months when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months.
- Buy two or more cases, screen protectors, or chargers and save 20 percent.
- Sign a new 2-year contract on any unlimited or shareMORE plan and save $15/mo. for 12 months.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
Ongoing deals:
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for three months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first three months
- Sign up for maxTV stream & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Sign up for Crave with STARZ and get your first month free!
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for one month
- For every five maxTV Stream theme packs you add, you get $8 in savings
- Sign up for Super Channel and get your first month free!
- Sign up for maxTV and get 50% off the Filipino 5-pack for three months.
- Get great deals on wireless devices and accessories.
- Skip the activation and service fees on eligible online device purchases
- Save big on wireless, internet, and TV.
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get 3 months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free
- Sign up for Crave and get your first month free!
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
- Sign up for a noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk, Text & Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for eight months.
New deals:
- Get 40GB of Big Data for $60/mo.
- Get 12GB of rollover data for $50/mo.
- For a limited time, save up to $672 on the hottest devices.
Ongoing deals:
- Get up to $200 when you Switch
- Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab
- Get your first three months FREE on any Smart Home & Security plan
- Save $59.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Add Mobile to your Bundle and save $15/month forever
- Get Crave on us for two months when you add TV to your bundle
- Save $5/month when you add a line to your mobile service with Family Share
Ongoing deals:
- You will each receive a $50 referral bonus on their two-month anniversary with Fizz
- Get 30 GB with any phone purchase.
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
New deals:
- Get a $300 bill credit before Boxing Week ends.
Ongoing deals:
- Fibre+ Gig & Total TV
- Fibre+ 300 & Total TV
- Fibre+ Gig & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25 & Limited TV
- Fibre+ 300 & Mobile By The Gig
- Fibre+ 300, Total TV & Mobile By The Gig
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
- Get Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE for only $25/mo when paired with a Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet plan
- Fibre+ Gig, Total TV & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25, Limited TV & Mobile by the Gig
- Fibre+ 25 & Mobile by the Gig
Ongoing deals:
- Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
Ongoing deals:
- Bonus 1 GB data for three months with new activations only.
- $25 account bonus + free sim with $100 top-up
- MaxWest Nitro 5P with $74.99 and $50 top-up voucher + FREE SIM
- Data plans start at $35 for 2GB
New deals:
- Get 50% off your SIM card when you buy it online for a limited time.
- Get a cheap phone plan and enjoy 2GB/mo. of bonus data for six months with select plans.
Ongoing deals:
- Enter for a chance to win one of twenty $1,000 prepaid credit cards.
- 250MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $15, 1GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $25, 3GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $35, 5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $40, 10.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $50, 15.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $60 ( main regions)
- Refer-A-Friend to Lucky Mobile, and you can each get a $50 credit
- Bring your own phone or buy one starting at $75
- Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.
- 500MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC