fbpx
News

Here are several last-minute tech deals from Amazon Canada

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Dec 23, 202111:12 AM EST
0 comments
Apple Watch Series 3

If you’re scrambling to hunt down last-minute holiday deals tech this year, then Amazon Canada might be your best option thanks to its Prime Member delivery service.

Here are some solid deals available today on Amazon Canada:

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Comments