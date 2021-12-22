Visions Electronics’ Boxing Week flyer is now available

Visions Electronics has released its Boxing Week flyer, with several TVs, laptops, wearables, headphones and smart home gadgets going on sale starting December 24th at 12am ET.

Check out some of the deals from its flyer below:

LG 75-inch 4K TV HDR10, Bluetooth, Cinema Thin Bezel, Web OS 6.0 Smart TV 2021 Model: $998 (regularly $1,248) (On sale on December 26th only)

Asus VivoBook Flip 14-inch Touchscreen i3-10110U / 4GB RAM / 128GB SSD / Windows 10 S Convertible Laptop with Bilingual Keyboard – Star Grey: $398 (regularly $699.99) (On sale on December 26th only)

Apple Airpod Pro Wireless Bluetooth IPX4 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless MagSafe Charging Case: $258 (regularly $329)

Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR X90J 4K HDR Full Array Local Dimming 120Hz Google TV: $1,498 (regularly $2,198)

Samsung HW-A40M 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer: $168 (regularly $249)

Samsung Q Series 7.1.2 Channel Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer with Dolby and Adaptive Sound: $998 (regularly $1,698)

Hisense 65-inch U68G Series 4K ULED Quantum Dot Technology Android TV: $898 (regularly $1,298)

MSI 24-inch Optix G241V 16:9 1080p Full HD 75Hz AMD FreeSync Gaming Monitor: $169 (regularly $199.99)

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $398 (regularly $499)

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness and Health Tracker – Black / Graphite Stainless Steel: $169 (regularly $229)

Roku Express 1080p HD Streaming Player with Remote: $24.99 (regularly $39.99)

Escape 3.2-inch Dashcam with Cycled Recording and Motion Detect: $24 (regularly $99.99)

SIIG Extended Gaming Mouse Pad with Non-Slip Rubber Base – Medium: $14 (regularly $49.99)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Battery Doorbell – White: $169 (regularly $239.99)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – 46mm – Black: $379 (regularly $499.99)

Canon EOS Rebel T7 18-55mm DC III Kit with Full HD Video Wi-Fi and NFC plus Case and Lens Filter: $548 (regularly $669)

Nikon COOLSHOT 20i GII Golf Laser Rangefinder plus Coolshot Hand Towel: $279 (regularly $349)

LG 48-inch 2021 C1 4K HDR OLED Smart TV: $1,698 (regularly $2,098)

Sony 77-inch BRAVIA XR A80J 4K Ultra HD HDR 120HZ OLED Smart Google TV: $3,998 (regularly $5,298)

Samsung 55-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: $1,898 (regularly $2,698)

Apple TV HD 2021 – 32GB: $189 (regularly $199)

Apple TV 4K 2021 – 64GB: $239 (regularly $249)

Nvidia Shield TV 4K HDR Streaming Media Player with Dolby Vision, Google Assistant built-in – Black: $169.99 (regularly $199.99)

Nvidia Shield TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player High Performance with Dolby – Black: $229 (regularly $259.99)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) and Dolby Vision: $49.99 (regularly $69.99)

Samsung 43-inch The Sero 4K Smart TV – Navy Blue: $1,298 (regularly $1,998)

JBL Bar DeepBass 2.1 Channel Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer: $299.98 (regularly $499.98)

Sonos Roam Portable Waterproof Smart Speaker – Black: $199 (regularly $229)

Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones: $198 (regularly $349.99)

Apple AirPods Bluetooth Headphones with Charging Case: $148 (regularly $179)

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) with Wireless MagSafe Charging Case – White: $224 (regularly $239)

Motorola Sonic Maxx 810 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker with Light System: $98 (regularly $199.99)

JBL Clip 4 Ultra Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – Black: $59.98 (regularly $99.98)

Google Nest Thermostat – Charcoal: $129 (regularly $179.99)

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control: $269 (regularly $329.99)

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance E26 Starter Kit (Wireless Bridge + 2 Bulbs): $98 (regularly $179.99)

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant Alexa – Petal / Copper Rose – One Size: $149 (regularly $229.95)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones – Graphite: $119 (regularly $189)

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Smartwatch – 46MM – Night Black – Fluoroelastomer Strap: $228 (regularly $399.9)

GoPro HERO9 Black plus Tempered Glass Lens & Screen Protectors: $429 (regularly $549)

DJI FPV Combo Drone: $1,399 (regularly $1,619)

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Vacuum – Nickel: $848 (regularly $949)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch i3-1005G1 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD / Windows 10 Laptop – Almond: $549 (regularly $649)

MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-inch i5-10500H / 8GB / 256GB SSD / GTX1650 / Windows 10 Gaming Laptop: $799 (regularly $949)

Samsung 49-inch Curved DQHD 1440p 240Hz 1000R Gaming Monitor: $1,649 (regularly $1,999)

Asus ROG Strix Flare RGB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Switches: $149 (regularly $169)

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6-inch N4100 / 4GB RAM / 32GB Flash Memory Storage / Intel UHD Graphics 600 / Chrome OS Laptop: $298 (regularly $399.99)

Rode VideoMic GO Lightweight On-Camera Microphone: $119 (regularly $129.99)

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio – 1 Meter Cable – Black: $60 (regularly $119.99)

It’s worth noting that Visions Electronics’ sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals starting December 24th at 12am ET.

Source: Visions Electronics