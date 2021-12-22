Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in January 2022

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are landing on its CBC Gem streaming service in January 2022.
Notably, the second and final season of Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle’s acclaimed cringe comedy series PEN15 is coming to CBC Gem.
See below for the full breakdown of what’s hitting CBC Gem in January:
January 1st
- Almost Never (Season 3)
January 3rd
- PEN15 (Season 2B)
January 4th
- Son of a Critch
- Workin’ Moms (Season 6 premiere)
January 5th
- Pretty Hard Cases (Season 2 premiere)
- Run the Burbs
- Still Standing (Season 7 premiere)
January 6th
- Coroner (Season 4 premiere)
January 7th
- Angela Black
- Arctic Vets (Season 2 premiere)
- Cardinals
- Maliglutit
- The Office (Season 2) [British version]
- Save with Jamie (Season 2)
- Showtrial
- 10 Years Younger
- Who Do You Think I Am? [CBC Gem Original]
January 8th
- Ukulele U
January 14th
- Best in Miniature (exclusive Canadian premiere)
- Brassic (Season 3)
- Forsaken
- Goon
- People Just Do Nothing (Season 1)
- Ripper Street (Season 4)
- Thin Blue Line (exclusive Canadian premiere)
January 21st
- Dramaworld (Season 1)
- Easyland
- Mark Moriarty: Off Duty Chef (exclusive Canadian premiere)
- War Club
January 25th
- Tallboyz (Season 3 premiere)
January 27th
- Belsen: The Untold Story (exclusive Canadian premiere)
January 28th
- Barack Obama Talks To David Olusoga (exclusive Canadian premiere)
- Muhammed Ali
- This Is Our Cup
- True Dating Stories (Season 3)
Further, CBC has offered a tease of what to expect on CBC Gem in February:
- Black History Month Collection
- Olympic Winter Games-inspired Collection
- The Porter
CBC Gem offers free streaming with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. The service is available on platforms like iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.
Find out what hit CBC Gem in December here.
Image credit: Hulu