Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in January 2022

Disney has revealed all of the movies and shows hitting its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in January 2022.
Other than The Book of Boba Fett continuing into 2022 following its December 29th premiere, January is a fairly light month for the service in terms of new original programming. That said, a backlog of FX content — which has historically been tied up between various Canadian companies due to complicated licensing agreements — is debuting on Disney+, including Legion, The Americans, Dave and Atlanta.
Read on for the full list of new content:
January 5th
- The Americans (Seasons 1-6)
January 7th
- The Most Dangerous Animal of All (Season 1)
- Underwater
January 12th
- The Amazing Race (Seasons 1-25)
- American Horror Story (Seasons 4-9)
- Eternals
- A Teacher (Season 1)
January 14th
- Betty White Goes Wild!
January 19th
- Black Narcissus
- Hip Hop Uncovered (Season 1)
- Legion (Seasons 1-3)
- Man, Woman, Dog (Season 1)
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye [Disney+ Original]
- Pose (Seasons 1-2)
- Superstar (Season 1)
- What We Do in the Shadows (Seasons 1-2)
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2 — Batch 2) [Disney+ Original]
January 21st
- The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland
January 26th
- Atlanta (Seasons 1-2)
- Baskets (Seasons 1-4)
- Dave (Season 1)
- Marvel’s Hit Monkey (Season 1)
- Random Rings (Seasons 1-2)
- You’re the Worst (Seasons 1-5)
January 28th
- The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild [Disney+ Original]
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.
Image credit: Marvel Studios