Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in January 2022

Disney has revealed all of the movies and shows hitting its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in January 2022.

Other than The Book of Boba Fett continuing into 2022 following its December 29th premiere, January is a fairly light month for the service in terms of new original programming. That said, a backlog of FX content — which has historically been tied up between various Canadian companies due to complicated licensing agreements — is debuting on Disney+, including Legion, The Americans, Dave and Atlanta.

Read on for the full list of new content:

January 5th

The Americans (Seasons 1-6)

January 7th

The Most Dangerous Animal of All (Season 1)

Underwater

January 12th

The Amazing Race (Seasons 1-25)

American Horror Story (Seasons 4-9)

Eternals

A Teacher (Season 1)

January 14th

Betty White Goes Wild!

January 19th

Black Narcissus

Hip Hop Uncovered (Season 1)

Legion (Seasons 1-3)

Man, Woman, Dog (Season 1)

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye [Disney+ Original]

Pose (Seasons 1-2)

Superstar (Season 1)

What We Do in the Shadows (Seasons 1-2)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2 — Batch 2) [Disney+ Original]

January 21st

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland

January 26th

Atlanta (Seasons 1-2)

Baskets (Seasons 1-4)

Dave (Season 1)

Marvel’s Hit Monkey (Season 1)

Random Rings (Seasons 1-2)

You’re the Worst (Seasons 1-5)

January 28th

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild [Disney+ Original]

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

