Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in January 2022

Starting the new year with Eternals and a lot of FX content

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Dec 21, 20213:23 PM EST
Disney has revealed all of the movies and shows hitting its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in January 2022.

Other than The Book of Boba Fett continuing into 2022 following its December 29th premiere, January is a fairly light month for the service in terms of new original programming. That said, a backlog of FX content — which has historically been tied up between various Canadian companies due to complicated licensing agreements — is debuting on Disney+, including LegionThe AmericansDave and Atlanta.

Read on for the full list of new content:

January 5th

  • The Americans (Seasons 1-6)

January 7th

  • The Most Dangerous Animal of All (Season 1)
  • Underwater

January 12th

  • The Amazing Race (Seasons 1-25)
  • American Horror Story (Seasons 4-9)
  • Eternals
  • A Teacher (Season 1)

January 14th

  • Betty White Goes Wild!

January 19th

  • Black Narcissus
  • Hip Hop Uncovered (Season 1)
  • Legion (Seasons 1-3)
  • Man, Woman, Dog (Season 1)
  • Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye [Disney+ Original]
  • Pose (Seasons 1-2)
  • Superstar (Season 1)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (Seasons 1-2)
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2 — Batch 2) [Disney+ Original]

January 21st

  • The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland

January 26th

  • Atlanta (Seasons 1-2)
  • Baskets (Seasons 1-4)
  • Dave (Season 1)
  • Marvel’s Hit Monkey (Season 1)
  • Random Rings (Seasons 1-2)
  • You’re the Worst (Seasons 1-5)

January 28th

  • The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild [Disney+ Original]

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

Find out what came to Disney+ Canada in December here.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

