Walmart shares its Boxing Day flyer ahead of the sale

Walmart Canada has released a flyer that offers an early sneak peek of its Boxing Day sale starting in stores on December 26th and online on December 24th at 6pm ET.

Check out some of the deals from Walmart’s Boxing Day flyer below:

RCA 4K Ultra HD LED TV: $398 (regularly $528)

RCA 4K ULTRAHD LED HDR WEBOS SMART TV: $628 (regularly $848)

Canon PIXMA TR4520 All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $79.98 (regularly $99.98)

RCA 42-inch LED ROKU SMART TV: $298 (regularly $398)

RCA 4K UHD Quantom Dot LED Smart TV powered by webOS: $448 (regularly $588)

Hisense 58-inch Roku 4K ULTRA HD TV: $548 (regularly $598)

Sanyo 65-inch 4K UltraHD LED HDR Smart TV: $548 (regularly $748)

Samsung Crystal Display 4K UltraHD Smart TV – TU7000: $678 (regularly $848)

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player 3920CA: $29.98 (regularly $39.89)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB: Available for $149.98

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 32GB Android 10.0 Tablet With 8-Core Processor: Available for $229.98

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker: Available for $34

MSI GF63 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5-10500H: $799 (regularly $899)

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14-inch Laptop Qualcomm 7C Kryo465 NP340XLA-KA3CA: $299.98 (regularly $469.98)

Lenovo Ideapad 3 Chromebook 14-inch Intel Celeron N4020 Processor – 82C10020CC: $199.98 (regularly $249.98)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: Available for $89.95

Google Nest Smart Hub Gen 2: Available for $69.98

PDP Gaming LVL40 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset with Noise Cancelling Microphone: Nintendo Switch – Blue & Red: $29.96 (regularly $39.96)

Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller: Power Pose Mario: $29.96 (regularly $34.96)

Philips Dry Electric Cordless Shaver with Precision Trimmer head, Series 5000, S5100/08: $49.96 (regularly $99.96)

Smartab 7-inch Disney Kids Tablet With Accessory Bundle: $99.97 (regularly $129.97)

Google Nest Doorbell – Battery: Available for $169.98

Bower 8in table top light ring with tabletop ballhead tripod + phone holder WSC-RL80D: $14.98 (regularly $24.98)

SONY WFC500 BLACK: Available for $98

Acer Spin 3 14-inch Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 3500U SP314-21-R1HZ: $599.98 (regularly $999.98)

Acer Spin 11.6-inch Chromebook Intel Celeron N4100 CP311-2H-C04Y: $279.98 (regularly $399.98)

ASUS 15.6-inch Full IPS VivoBook, R3-5300u AMD Ryzen , M515 Thin and Light Laptop (90NB0U11-M02500): $539.98 (regularly $599.99)

onn. 27-inch Class 1080p Full HD LED Monitor (Black): $149.98 (regularly $199.98)

BenQ 35-inch Ultrawide Curved 3440×1440 USB-C 100Hz 4ms FreeSync Gaming Monitor – EX3501R (speakers included): $549.98 (regularly $899.98)

MSI Optix G27C4W 27-inch 1920 x 1080 LED Monitor: $229.98 (regularly $329.98)

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle (PC): $99.96 (regularly $149.96)

HP DeskJet 2742e All-in-One Printer w/ 6 months free ink through HP Plus: $69.98 (regularly $79.98)

WD Drive for Chromebook 2TB: $69.98 (regularly $89.98)

Seagate Game Drive for PS4 Systems 2TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive Portable HDD (STGD2000102): $89.98 (regularly $99.98)

Lexar 64GB PLAY microSDXC UHS-I Card: $9.96 (regularly $16.96)

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum: $399.98 (regularly $499.99)

Check out the flyer for yourself here.

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals in stores on December 26th and online on December 24th at 6pm ET.

