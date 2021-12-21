The Source’s Boxing Day promotions are live now

The Source has gone live with its Boxing Day deal, with solid discounts on all major gadget categories, including TVs, laptops, smart home devices and more.
Check out some of the notable deals from The Source’s Boxing Day sale below:
Laptops
- ASUS X415JA-TS31-CB 14-inch Notebook with Intel i3-1005G1, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics & Windows 10 Home – Slate Grey: $499.99 (regularly $599.99)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 513 CP513-1HL-S4XG 13.3-inch FHD IPS Touchscreen Laptop with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Processor, 128GB eMMC, 8GB RAM & Chrome OS – Silver: $599.99 (regularly $799.99)
- HP ENVY 13-ba1001ca 13.3 Laptop with Intel Evo i5-1135G7, 512B SSD, 32GB Optane, 8GB RAM & Windows 10 Home – Silver: $999.99 (regularly $1,249.99)
- Apple MacBook Air (2020) 13.3-inch 512GB with M1 Chip, 8 Core CPU & 8 Core GPU – Space Grey: $1,549.99 (regularly $1,649.99)
- MSI Creator Z16 A11UET-066CA 16-inch Laptop with Intel i9-11900H, 2TB SSD, 64GB RAM, NVIDIA RTX 3060 & Windows 10 Pro: $3,399.99 (price will be $3,899.99 after December 23rd)
TVs
- Sony X85J 55-inch 4K HDR LED Smart TV with Google TV: $999.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
- Samsung AU8000 65-inch Crystal UHD HDR 4K Smart TV: $1,049.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
- TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Android TV: $499.99 (price will be $569.99 after December 30th)
- LG UP77 43-inch 4K HDR UHD Smart TV: $569.99 (regularly $649.99)
- Samsung QN43LS05TAFXZC Sero 43-inch 4K Quantum HDR 4x Smart TV: $1,299.99 (regularly $1,999.99)
Wearables
- Fitbit Sense Soft Gold Stainless Steel with Lunar White Band: $259.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Garmin Venu Sq GPS Music Smartwatch and Fitness Tracker with Incident Detection – Black: $279.99 (regularly $349.99)
- Fitbit Charge 5 Activity Tracker – Black/Graphic – S/L: $169.99 (price will be $229.99 after December 30th)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm – Black: $339.99 (price will be $459.99 after January 6th, 2022)
- Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids – Special Edition: Minions: $69.99 (regularly $99.99)
Headphones
- Sony WH-CH700N Over-Ear Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black: $89.99 (regularly $159.99)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation): $149.99 (regularly $179.99)
- Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones – True Black: $99.99 (regularly $149.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones – Black: $379.99 (price will be $449.99 after January 6th, 2022)
- Logitech G Pro X Over-Ear Wired Gaming Headset – Black: $129.99 (regularly $169.99)
Smart home
- Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation – Chalk: $34.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Google Nest Hub Max – Chalk: $199.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Google Nest Cam Indoor & Outdoor Wireless Home Security Camera: $199.99 (price will be $239.99 after December 23rd)
- Amazon Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 – Black: $69.99 (price will be $104.99 after December 24th)
- Amazon Echo (4th Gen) with Premium Sound Smart Speaker Home Hub & Alexa – Charcoal: $79.99 (regularly $129.99)
Peripherals and computer accessories
- Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Logitech MK235 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse – Grey – English: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Blue Microphone Snowball iCE USB Microphone – Black: $49.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Logitech C270 HD Webcam: $29.99 (regularly $34.99)
- Razer Naga Trinity Wired Gaming Mouse – Black: $99.99 (regularly $134.99)
It’s worth noting that products from the list above don’t share a common ‘sale end date.’ Make sure you check when the sale price is ending if you’re going to sit on the idea of purchasing a device.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: The Source