The Source’s Boxing Day promotions are live now

The Source has gone live with its Boxing Day deal, with solid discounts on all major gadget categories, including TVs, laptops, smart home devices and more.

Check out some of the notable deals from The Source’s Boxing Day sale below:

Laptops

Find all laptops on sale here.

TVs

Find all TV deals here.

Wearables

Find all wearables on sale here.

Headphones

Find all headphone deals here.

Smart home

Find all smart home gadgets on sale here.

Peripherals and computer accessories

Find all peripherals and computer accessories here.

It’s worth noting that products from the list above don’t share a common ‘sale end date.’ Make sure you check when the sale price is ending if you’re going to sit on the idea of purchasing a device.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: The Source