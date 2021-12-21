OnePlus 10 Pro confirmed to launch in January 2022

OnePlus’ upcoming smartphone will reportedly launch its next flagship smartphone in January, according to a new report.

GSMArena’s says that the OnePlus founder, Pete Lau, has indicated the device is scheduled for a January launch on China-based microblogging site Weibo.

Lau’s post reportedly says, “OnePlus 10 Pro, see you in January.”

With a January launch, it seems OnePlus is trying to beat Samsung to the punch, as it’s unclear when the South Korean company will unveil its flagship.

Previous leaks indicate that the 10-series will receive a China-exclusive launch in January and that it will release in more regions in March or April. Considering Lau posted the teaser on Weibo instead of an international social media platform, this is a plausible scenario.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will reportedly sport a camera array that extends around the edge of the phone, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery and Oppo’s ColorOS.

Source: GSMArena, Weibo