Here’s what’s coming to Crave in January 2022

Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in January.
Series and movies like the original the second episode of Euphoria, Doctor Who — Eve of the Daleks, Search Party season 5, and a spin-off of The Suicide Squad film, Peacemaker will all hit the streaming service this January.
Below is all the content coming to Crave in January 2021:
January 1st
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts — HBO + Movies
- Apollo 13 — Starz
- Doctor Who – Eve of the Daleks @8pm ET
January 2nd
- Buckley’s Chance — HBO + Movies
- JFL Gala 2021: Rita Baga and Jean-Thomas Jobin Part 1
January 5th
- Falls Around Her — Starz, HBO + Movies
- Crossing Swords: season 2 @10:30pm ET
January 7th
- Search Party — HBO + Movies
- Back of the Net — HBO + Movies
- Crimson Peak — HBO + Movies
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat — HBO + Movies
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax — HBO + Movies
- Frailty — HBO + Movies
- Jacob’s Ladder — HBO + Movies
- The Many Saints of Newark — HBO + Movies
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps — HBO + Movies
- Riders of Justice — HBO + Movies
- Sex and the City 2 — HBO + Movies
- Trigger Point — HBO + Movies
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 4
- Aussie Gold Hunters: season 5
January 9th
- Euphoria: season 2, episode 1 — HBO + Movies
- The Righteous Gemstones: season 2, episodes 1-2 @10pm ET
- JFL Gala 2021: Rita Baga and Jean-Thomas Jobin part 2
January 13th
- My Mom, Your Dad: season 1 — HBO + Movies
- Peacemaker: season 1, episodes 1-3 — HBO + Movies
January 14th
- Ray Donovan: The Movie @ 9pm — HBO + Movies
- 1000 to 1 — Starz, HBO + Movies
- Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse — Starz, HBO + Movies
- L.A Story — Starz, HBO + Movies,
- The Midnight Meat Train — Starz, HBO + Movies
- Near Dark — Starz, HBO + Movies
- Nobody — HBO + Movies
January 15th
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: season 1, episodes 1-2
- the Adventures of Tintin: season 1
January 16th
- Somebody Somewhere: season 1, episode 1 @10:30pm ET — HBO + Movies
January 17th
- Fanny: The Right to Rock — HBO + Movies
January 21
- False Positive — HBO + Movies
- Free Willy, — HBO + Movies, Starz
- Free Willy 2 — HBO + Movies, Starz
- Hellboy: Blood and Iron — HBO + Movies, Starz
- Hellboy: Sword of Storms — HBO + Movies, Starz
- In the Earth — HBO + Movies
- Kindergarten Cop — HBO + Movies, Starz
- Kindergarten Spirits — HBO + Movies, Starz
- Miss Sharon Jones! — HBO + Movies, Starz
- Ocean’s Twelve — HBO + Movies, Starz
- Traffik HBO + — Movies, Starz
- Ram Leela
- Yeh Jawwani Hai Dewwani — HBO + Movies
- Bajirao Mastani — HBO + Movies
- Action Jackson — HBO + Movies
- Dabaang — HBO + Movies
- Ki & Ka — HBO + Movies
- Agneepath (2012) — HBO + Movies
- Housefull — HBO + Movies
- Housefull 2 — HBO + Movies
- Sarkar 3 — HBO + Movies
- Manmarzian — HBO + Movies
- Happy Bhaag Jayegi — HBO + Movies
- Son of Sardaar — HBO + Movies
- Badlapur — HBO + Movies
- Singham Returns — HBO + Movies
- Ridiculousness: season 20-22
January 22nd
- Real Time with Bill Maher: season 20 — HBO + Movies
- Geronimo Stilton: season 3
- The Jungle Bunch: season 1, episodes 1-20
January 23rd
- Billions: season 6, episode 1 @9pm ET
January 24th
- The Gilded Age: season 1, episode 1 @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
January 26th
- Astrid and Lilly Save the World: season 1, episode 1
January 28th
- The Fallout — HBO + Movies
- Campus Code — HBO + Movies
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — HBO + Movies
- Enter the Dragon– HBO + Movies, Starz
- Eve’s Bayou — HBO + Movies, Starz
- Black Bodies — HBO + Movies, Starz
- Ocean’s Thirteen — HBO + Movies, Starz
- Patch Adams — HBO + Movies, Starz
- Reminiscence — HBO + Movies, Starz
- The Sting– HBO + Movies, Starz
January 29th
- Blippi Visits: season 1, episodes 1-20
- Handico: season 1,
- Legendaries: Season 1
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Denver
- Moominvalley: seasons 1-2
We’ve separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
Further, Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5 and more.
Image Credit: IMBD