Here’s what’s coming to Crave in January 2022

Peacemaker and Euphoria season 2 are hitting Crave this January

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 21, 20212:50 PM EST
Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in January.

Series and movies like the original the second episode of Euphoria, Doctor Who — Eve of the Daleks, Search Party season 5, and a spin-off of The Suicide Squad film, Peacemaker will all hit the streaming service this January.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in January 2021:

January 1st

  • Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts — HBO + Movies
  • Apollo 13 — Starz 
  • Doctor Who – Eve of the Daleks @8pm ET

January 2nd

  • Buckley’s Chance  — HBO + Movies
  • JFL Gala 2021: Rita Baga and Jean-Thomas Jobin Part 1

January 5th

  • Falls Around Her — Starz, HBO + Movies
  • Crossing Swords: season 2 @10:30pm ET

January 7th

  • Search Party  — HBO + Movies
  • Back of the Net — HBO + Movies
  • Crimson Peak — HBO + Movies
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat — HBO + Movies
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax — HBO + Movies 
  • Frailty — HBO + Movies
  • Jacob’s Ladder — HBO + Movies
  • The Many Saints of Newark — HBO + Movies
  • Nutty Professor II: The Klumps — HBO + Movies
  • Riders of Justice — HBO + Movies
  • Sex and the City 2 — HBO + Movies
  • Trigger Point — HBO + Movies
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 4
  • Aussie Gold Hunters: season 5

January 9th

  • Euphoria: season 2, episode 1 — HBO + Movies 
  • The Righteous Gemstones: season 2, episodes 1-2 @10pm ET
  • JFL Gala 2021: Rita Baga and Jean-Thomas Jobin part 2

January 13th

  • My Mom, Your Dad: season 1 — HBO + Movies
  • Peacemaker: season 1, episodes 1-3 — HBO + Movies 

January 14th

  • Ray Donovan: The Movie @ 9pm — HBO + Movies
  • 1000 to 1 — Starz, HBO + Movies
  • Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse — Starz, HBO + Movies
  • L.A Story — Starz, HBO + Movies,
  • The Midnight Meat Train — Starz, HBO + Movies
  • Near Dark — Starz, HBO + Movies
  • Nobody — HBO + Movies

January 15th

  • Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: season 1, episodes 1-2
  • the Adventures of Tintin: season 1

January 16th

  • Somebody Somewhere: season 1, episode 1 @10:30pm ET —  HBO + Movies

January 17th

  • Fanny: The Right to Rock — HBO + Movies

January 21

  • False Positive — HBO + Movies
  • Free Willy, — HBO + Movies, Starz
  • Free Willy 2 — HBO + Movies, Starz
  • Hellboy: Blood and Iron — HBO + Movies, Starz
  • Hellboy: Sword of Storms — HBO + Movies, Starz
  • In the Earth — HBO + Movies
  • Kindergarten Cop — HBO + Movies, Starz
  • Kindergarten Spirits — HBO + Movies, Starz
  • Miss Sharon Jones! — HBO + Movies, Starz
  • Ocean’s Twelve —  HBO + Movies, Starz
  • Traffik HBO + — Movies, Starz
  • Ram Leela
  • Yeh Jawwani Hai Dewwani — HBO + Movies
  • Bajirao Mastani — HBO + Movies
  • Action Jackson — HBO + Movies
  • Dabaang — HBO + Movies
  • Ki & Ka — HBO + Movies
  • Agneepath (2012) — HBO + Movies
  • Housefull — HBO + Movies
  • Housefull 2 — HBO + Movies
  • Sarkar 3 — HBO + Movies
  • Manmarzian — HBO + Movies
  • Happy Bhaag Jayegi — HBO + Movies
  • Son of Sardaar — HBO + Movies
  • Badlapur — HBO + Movies
  • Singham Returns — HBO + Movies
  • Ridiculousness: season 20-22

January 22nd

  • Real Time with Bill Maher: season 20 — HBO + Movies
  • Geronimo Stilton: season 3
  • The Jungle Bunch: season 1, episodes 1-20

January 23rd

  • Billions: season 6, episode 1 @9pm ET

January 24th

  • The Gilded Age: season 1, episode 1 @9pm ET — HBO + Movies 

January 26th

  • Astrid and Lilly Save the World: season 1, episode 1

January 28th

  • The Fallout — HBO + Movies 
  • Campus Code — HBO + Movies
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — HBO + Movies
  • Enter the Dragon–  HBO + Movies, Starz
  • Eve’s Bayou —  HBO + Movies, Starz
  • Black Bodies —  HBO + Movies, Starz
  • Ocean’s Thirteen —  HBO + Movies, Starz
  • Patch Adams —  HBO + Movies, Starz
  • Reminiscence —  HBO + Movies, Starz
  • The Sting–  HBO + Movies, Starz

January 29th

  • Blippi Visits: season 1, episodes 1-20
  • Handico: season 1,
  • Legendaries: Season 1
  • Clifford the Big Red Dog
  • Denver
  • Moominvalley: seasons 1-2

We’ve separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.

Further, Crave is available on iOSAndroid, Apple TV, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5 and more.

Image Credit: IMBD

