Here’s what’s coming to Crave in January 2022

Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in January.

Series and movies like the original the second episode of Euphoria, Doctor Who — Eve of the Daleks, Search Party season 5, and a spin-off of The Suicide Squad film, Peacemaker will all hit the streaming service this January.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in January 2021:

January 1st

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts — HBO + Movies

Apollo 13 — Starz

Doctor Who – Eve of the Daleks @8pm ET

January 2nd

Buckley’s Chance — HBO + Movies

JFL Gala 2021: Rita Baga and Jean-Thomas Jobin Part 1

January 5th

Falls Around Her — Starz, HBO + Movies

Crossing Swords: season 2 @10:30pm ET

January 7th

Search Party — HBO + Movies

Back of the Net — HBO + Movies

Crimson Peak — HBO + Movies

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat — HBO + Movies

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax — HBO + Movies

Frailty — HBO + Movies

Jacob’s Ladder — HBO + Movies

The Many Saints of Newark — HBO + Movies

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps — HBO + Movies

Riders of Justice — HBO + Movies

Sex and the City 2 — HBO + Movies

Trigger Point — HBO + Movies

RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 4

Aussie Gold Hunters: season 5

January 9th

Euphoria: season 2, episode 1 — HBO + Movies

The Righteous Gemstones: season 2, episodes 1-2 @10pm ET

JFL Gala 2021: Rita Baga and Jean-Thomas Jobin part 2

January 13th

My Mom, Your Dad: season 1 — HBO + Movies

Peacemaker: season 1, episodes 1-3 — HBO + Movies

January 14th

Ray Donovan: The Movie @ 9pm — HBO + Movies

1000 to 1 — Starz, HBO + Movies

Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse — Starz, HBO + Movies

L.A Story — Starz, HBO + Movies,

The Midnight Meat Train — Starz, HBO + Movies

Near Dark — Starz, HBO + Movies

Nobody — HBO + Movies

January 15th

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: season 1, episodes 1-2

the Adventures of Tintin: season 1

January 16th

Somebody Somewhere: season 1, episode 1 @10:30pm ET — HBO + Movies

January 17th

Fanny: The Right to Rock — HBO + Movies

January 21

False Positive — HBO + Movies

Free Willy, — HBO + Movies, Starz

Free Willy 2 — HBO + Movies, Starz

Hellboy: Blood and Iron — HBO + Movies, Starz

Hellboy: Sword of Storms — HBO + Movies, Starz

In the Earth — HBO + Movies

Kindergarten Cop — HBO + Movies, Starz

Kindergarten Spirits — HBO + Movies, Starz

Miss Sharon Jones! — HBO + Movies, Starz

Ocean’s Twelve — HBO + Movies, Starz

Traffik HBO + — Movies, Starz

Ram Leela

Yeh Jawwani Hai Dewwani — HBO + Movies

Bajirao Mastani — HBO + Movies

Action Jackson — HBO + Movies

Dabaang — HBO + Movies

Ki & Ka — HBO + Movies

Agneepath (2012) — HBO + Movies

Housefull — HBO + Movies

Housefull 2 — HBO + Movies

Sarkar 3 — HBO + Movies

Manmarzian — HBO + Movies

Happy Bhaag Jayegi — HBO + Movies

Son of Sardaar — HBO + Movies

Badlapur — HBO + Movies

Singham Returns — HBO + Movies

Ridiculousness: season 20-22

January 22nd

Real Time with Bill Maher: season 20 — HBO + Movies

Geronimo Stilton: season 3

The Jungle Bunch: season 1, episodes 1-20

January 23rd

Billions: season 6, episode 1 @9pm ET

January 24th

The Gilded Age: season 1, episode 1 @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

January 26th

Astrid and Lilly Save the World: season 1, episode 1

January 28th

The Fallout — HBO + Movies

Campus Code — HBO + Movies

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — HBO + Movies

Enter the Dragon– HBO + Movies, Starz

Eve’s Bayou — HBO + Movies, Starz

Black Bodies — HBO + Movies, Starz

Ocean’s Thirteen — HBO + Movies, Starz

Patch Adams — HBO + Movies, Starz

Reminiscence — HBO + Movies, Starz

The Sting– HBO + Movies, Starz

January 29th

Blippi Visits: season 1, episodes 1-20

Handico: season 1,

Legendaries: Season 1

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Denver

Moominvalley: seasons 1-2

We’ve separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.

Further, Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5 and more.

Image Credit: IMBD