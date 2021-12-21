fbpx
Here are the best Boxing Day deals available in Canada right now

These are the last few sales before we head into 2022

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Dec 21, 20214:56 PM EST
Several Canadian retailers have discounted gadgets, appliances and all types of electronics as part of their Boxing Day promotions.

Below is a round-up of some of the most notable offers and deals available in Canada right now:

Best Buy

Best Buy’s sale includes a vast variety of electronics and gadgets, including gaming PCs, monitors, headphones laptops and more.

Check out some notable deals below:

Find all deals under Best Buy’s Boxing Day sale here.

Walmart

Walmart Canada has released a flyer that offers an early sneak peek of its Boxing Day sale starting in stores on December 26th and online on December 24th at 6pm ET.

Check out some of the deals from Walmart’s Boxing Day flyer below:

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals in stores on December 26th and online on December 24th at 6pm ET.

Find all Walmart Boxing Day deals here.

The Source

The Source has gone live with its Boxing Day deal, with solid discounts on all major gadget categories, including TVs, laptops, smart home devices and more.

Check out some of the notable deals from The Source’s Boxing Day sale below:

Find all Boxing Day deals from The Source here.

Staples

Staples Canada has released an early sneak peek of its Boxing Day offers that start in stores on December 26th at 8am local time and online on December 25th at 12am ET/9pm PT.

Check out some of the deals from the upcoming sale below:

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals in stores on December 26th at 8am local time and online on December 25th at 12am ET.

Samsung

Samsung has gone live with its early ‘Boxing Day’ with solid discounts on its TVs, audio products, monitors and more. Along with the discounts, Samsung is also offering freebies with some of its 2021 flagship smartphones.

Find the Early Boxing Day deals from Samsung below:

Several other products not mentioned in the list above are also currently on sale. Check out the full flyer here.

Gamestop

  • It’s worth noting that Gamestop’s Boxing Day deals are more or less the same as those that were offered by the gaming retailer for ‘Black Friday.’
  • Below are a few of Gamestop’s better offers:
  • Returnal (PlayStation 5): $59.99 (regularly $89.99)
  • Battlefield 2042 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S, PC): $49.99 (regularly $89.99)
  • Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (PlayStation 5): $49.99 (regularly $64.99)
  • Demon’s Souls (PlayStation 5): $49.99 (regularly $89.99)
  • Far Cry 6 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S): $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PlayStation 5): $59.99 (regularly $89.99)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch): $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S): $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

You can find the full flyer here.

Ecobee

Toronto-based Ecobee has gone live with its ‘Boxing Day’ deals, with discounts on its Smart Thermostat, Smart Camera and Ecobee Lite.

Check out the deals below:

These deals are available on Ecobee’s website and are expected to end on January 4th, 2022.

