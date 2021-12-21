Here are the best Boxing Day deals available in Canada right now

Several Canadian retailers have discounted gadgets, appliances and all types of electronics as part of their Boxing Day promotions.
Below is a round-up of some of the most notable offers and deals available in Canada right now:
Best Buy
Best Buy’s sale includes a vast variety of electronics and gadgets, including gaming PCs, monitors, headphones laptops and more.
Check out some notable deals below:
- Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN55LS03AAFXZC) – 2021: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,799.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15.6-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop (Intel Ci7-1165G7/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Win 11): $1,499.99 (regularly $1,999.99)
- Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV (58H78G) – 2020: $599.99 (regularly $649.99)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch Touchscreen Laptop -Sandstone (Intel i5-1035G1/256GB SSD/8GB RAM): $979.99 (regularly $1,229.99)
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Black (Intel Core i5-10300H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GTX 1650/Windows 10): $899.99 (regularly $999.99)
- Acer Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-11700F/1TB HDD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3070/Windows 10): $1,999.99 (regularly $2,499.99)
- Alienware 27-inch 1080p 240Hz 1ms GTG LED Gaming Monitor (AW2720HF) – Lunar Light: $449.99 (regularly $599.99)
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi (3rd Generation) with Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) – Space Grey: $1,138.99 (regularly $1,168.99)
- SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad: $99.99 (regularly $124.99)
- Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Buds In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $149.99 (regularly $179.99)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band: $499.99 (regularly $529.99)
Find all deals under Best Buy’s Boxing Day sale here.
Walmart
Walmart Canada has released a flyer that offers an early sneak peek of its Boxing Day sale starting in stores on December 26th and online on December 24th at 6pm ET.
Check out some of the deals from Walmart’s Boxing Day flyer below:
- Canon PIXMA TR4520 All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $79.98 (regularly $99.98)
- Samsung Crystal Display 4K UltraHD Smart TV – TU7000: $678 (regularly $848)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker: Available for $34
- Philips Dry Electric Cordless Shaver with Precision Trimmer head, Series 5000, S5100/08: $49.96 (regularly $99.96)
- Acer Spin 11.6-inch Chromebook Intel Celeron N4100 CP311-2H-C04Y: $279.98 (regularly $399.98)
- Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle (PC): $99.96 (regularly $149.96)
- Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum: $399.98 (regularly $499.99)
It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals in stores on December 26th and online on December 24th at 6pm ET.
Find all Walmart Boxing Day deals here.
The Source
The Source has gone live with its Boxing Day deal, with solid discounts on all major gadget categories, including TVs, laptops, smart home devices and more.
Check out some of the notable deals from The Source’s Boxing Day sale below:
- Apple MacBook Air (2020) 13.3-inch 512GB with M1 Chip, 8 Core CPU & 8 Core GPU – Space Grey: $1,549.99 (regularly $1,649.99)
- TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Android TV: $499.99 (price will be $569.99 after December 30th)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm – Black: $339.99 (price will be $459.99 after January 6th, 2022)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation): $149.99 (regularly $179.99)
- Logitech G Pro X Over-Ear Wired Gaming Headset – Black: $129.99 (regularly $169.99)
- Amazon Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 – Black: $69.99 (price will be $104.99 after December 24th)
- Google Nest Cam Indoor & Outdoor Wireless Home Security Camera: $199.99 (price will be $239.99 after December 23rd)
- Razer Naga Trinity Wired Gaming Mouse – Black: $99.99 (regularly $134.99)
- Logitech C270 HD Webcam: $29.99 (regularly $34.99)
- Fitbit Charge 5 Activity Tracker – Black/Graphic – S/L: $169.99 (price will be $229.99 after December 30th)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 513 CP513-1HL-S4XG 13.3-inch FHD IPS Touchscreen Laptop with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Processor, 128GB eMMC, 8GB RAM & Chrome OS – Silver: $599.99 (regularly $799.99)
Find all Boxing Day deals from The Source here.
Staples
Staples Canada has released an early sneak peek of its Boxing Day offers that start in stores on December 26th at 8am local time and online on December 25th at 12am ET/9pm PT.
Check out some of the deals from the upcoming sale below:
- HP Slim Desktop Computer: Save $150
- Apple MacBook Air: Save $100 on various models
- ACER A315 15.6-inch Notebook: Save $150 and receive a free 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive, a free Logitech Mouse and a free upgrade to Windows 11
- HP 23.8-inch FHD IPS Monitor: Save $40
- Cricut Joy Machine: $30 off Cricut Joy Machine and receive a free Joy Starter Tool Set with purchase, plus get 40 percent off select Cricut accessories and tools
- Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021: Save $50
- Anda Seat Spirit King Series Ergonomic High Back E-Sports Chair: Save $70
- Union & Scale FlexFit Dexley Mesh Task Chair: Save $80
- ASUS X515JA-SS51-CB 15.6-inch FHD Laptop: Save $100
- Sully Bay St. 3 Drawer Desk: Save 50 percent (available online only)
It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals in stores on December 26th at 8am local time and online on December 25th at 12am ET.
Samsung
Samsung has gone live with its early ‘Boxing Day’ with solid discounts on its TVs, audio products, monitors and more. Along with the discounts, Samsung is also offering freebies with some of its 2021 flagship smartphones.
Find the Early Boxing Day deals from Samsung below:
- Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G for $55.56/mo or $1,999.99 and get Black Galaxy Buds Pro for free
- Buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G for $27.78/mo or $999.99 and get Black Galaxy Buds Pro for free
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: $699.99 (regularly $949.99)
- 27-inch Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate: $329.99 (regularly $379.99)
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349.99 (regularly $429.99)
- 85-inch 2021 Q72A QLED 4K Smart TV: $3,599.99 (regularly $4,099.99)
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE WIFI: $429.99 (regularly $669.99)
Several other products not mentioned in the list above are also currently on sale. Check out the full flyer here.
Gamestop
- It’s worth noting that Gamestop’s Boxing Day deals are more or less the same as those that were offered by the gaming retailer for ‘Black Friday.’
- Below are a few of Gamestop’s better offers:
- Returnal (PlayStation 5): $59.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Battlefield 2042 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S, PC): $49.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (PlayStation 5): $49.99 (regularly $64.99)
- Demon’s Souls (PlayStation 5): $49.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Far Cry 6 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S): $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PlayStation 5): $59.99 (regularly $89.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch): $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S): $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
You can find the full flyer here.
Ecobee
Toronto-based Ecobee has gone live with its ‘Boxing Day’ deals, with discounts on its Smart Thermostat, Smart Camera and Ecobee Lite.
Check out the deals below:
- ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control: $269.99 (regularly $329.99)
- ecobee SmartCamera with voice control: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)
- ecobee3 lite: $189.99 (regularly $219.99)
These deals are available on Ecobee’s website and are expected to end on January 4th, 2022.
Image credit: Shutterstock