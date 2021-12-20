Sonos Boxing Week deals start December 24th with $30 off Roam

Sonos will kick off its Boxing Week offers on Thursday, December 24th this year and the deals will run until the 27th. If you’re in the market to pick up a new Sonos speaker, that might be the time to do it.

Ahead of the Boxing Week event, Sonos revealed that it would have its new Roam speaker on sale. The Roam will be available for $199 in Canada, down from the regular $229 price.

Unfortunately, Sonos didn’t share any other details about its upcoming sale, so you’ll need to wait until December 24th to see what other deals the company will have on.

Those interested can learn more about the Sonor Roam by checking out MobileSyrup’s review here.

You can check out all of Sonos products on the company’s website.