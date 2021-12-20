Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to reportedly sport new ‘Detail Enhancer’ feature

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumoured to sport a 108-megapixel camera similar to its predecessor, the S21 Ultra. While this seems relatively expected, the South Korean tech giant also seems to have a surprise up its sleeve.

According to a report from Material IT Korea references to code related to a feature called “Detail Enhancer” have been uncovered in the S21 Ultra’s camera app.

Detail Enhancer will reportedly allow the user to “capture even more detail” when using the smartphone’s primary shooter. Further, it will also enable macro shots higher in quality than the S21 Ultra’s.

Though Samsung plans to launch two other phones alongside the S22 Ultra, reportedly it will be the only device to feature Detail Enhancer. However, it’s possible that this feature might be brought to the other handsets in a future update.

Although the hardware specifications look little different from S21 ultra, Samsung's optimization ability is very strong, and the sample of S22 ultra looks much stronger. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 17, 2021

To back up Material IT Korea, well-known leaker, Ice Universe has tweeted in support of rumours surrounding an improved camera coming to the S22 Ultra.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to launch in either January or February next year.

Source: Material IT Korea, Ice Universe, Android Central