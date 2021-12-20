Fido, Virgin Plus at Pacific Mall in Markham offer 12GB for $35 for first 12 months

If you’re looking for a new phone plan and live in the Markham, Ontario area, you might want to head over to Pacific Mall.

The mega outlet centre has an outrageously great deal for new activations. According to a picture posted on RedFlagDeals by a user named ‘Tomato Cultivator,’ (yes that is their real name) Fido is offering 12GB for $35 per month for the first year and 1,000 international long-distance minutes.

The user who posted the deal says that after 12 months, the price will go up to $40 per month. Additionally, the user says that the promotion is available at the Virgin Plus store beside the Fido location.

However, according to a random commenter, the Virgin Plus deal is better as it’s available for the entire two years. MobileSyrup has not confirmed this information, however.

Image Credit: RedFlagDeals (Tomato Cultivator)

Source: RedFlagDeals (Tomato Cultivator)