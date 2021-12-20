Concept renders give us a glimpse of what Apple’s rumoured mixed-reality headset might look like

Ian Zelbo, an illustrator who visualizes concept gadgets and turns them into renders, has released detailed images of what Apple’s often-rumoured mixed reality headset might look like.

Conceptualized with information obtained through this report from The Information, the renders give us a look at what the mixed reality headset might look like when released.

A quick look at the renders revealed that the headset takes some of its design elements from Apple’s AirPods Max, including the blue headband and the seamless, soft-cornered display, along with an Apple Watch band-like clasp lock button.

From what we know so far based on information obtained by credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the headset will weigh roughly 300-400g, with a “significantly lighter” 2nd-gen version featuring better battery life and a faster chip releasing later in 2024. Kuo also states that the headset will feature four 3D sensors for hand-motion tracking instead of traditional physical controllers.

Further, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the headset will be revealed in 2022 during WWDC, with a release in 2023.

Apple’s AR headset will cost in the range of $3,000 USD (roughly $3,883 CAD).

Image credit: Renders by Ian

Source: Renders by Ian Via: 9to5Mac