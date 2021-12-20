The best last-minute gifts under $100 at Best Buy

You’ve written your list and you’ve check it twice, but finding that last gift that fits in your budget is still eluding you. Have no fear, MobileSyrup’s list of Best Buy gifts under $100 is here.

We’ve covered a range of tech gifts from Logitech webcams to Razer keyboards. And just in case your recipient prefers analogue gifts, we’ve grabbed a couple of special items including board games.

There’s still time before the holiday to snag your gifts, but don’t leave it too long. These items could sell out quickly.

Check out the list below:

Samsung Smart Clear View Cover Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S21 for $19.99 (save $22)

Settlers of Catan Board Game for $49.99 (save $10)

Seagate Xbox Certified 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive with Green LED Bar for $124.99

Razer Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad for $59.99 (save $40)

Logitech MK850 Bluetooth Optical Ergonomic Keyboard & Mouse Combo for $99.99

Logitech C920S Pro 1080p HD Webcam for $79.99 ($20)

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed 16000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse for $63.99

Razer Cynosa Chroma V2 Backlit Membrane Gaming Keyboard for $79.99

Facebook Portal TV Smart Video Calling with Alexa for $99.00 (save $76)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa for $34.99 (save $35)

Twinkly Line Smart 1.5m (5 ft.) RGB LED Light Strip for $64.99 (save $35)

Twinkly Smart 4m (13 ft.) RGB LED String Light Set for $59.99

Ring Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $55.99 (save $24)

Ring Wired Indoor 1080p HD IP Camera for $79.99

D-Link Semi-Wireless Indoor 1080p Full HD IP Security Camera for $69.99

Fitbit Charge 5 Horween Leather Band for $69.99

LEGO Super Mario: Adventures with Mario Starter Course for $64.99

LEGO Super Mario: Adventures with Luigi Starter Course for $69.99

If you manage to grab one the gifts above — or if you have a great tech gift suggestion — be sure to let us know in the comments below.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.