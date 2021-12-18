Samsung having a mega sale of smartphones, tablets and TVs hits Amazon Canada

Earlier this week Samsung launched a sale ahead of Boxing Day for smartphones. Today, you can go well past this and order up tablets, TVs, and computers. There are a number of deals and we have them listed below:
- Samsung 27-Inch LC27RG50FQNXZA Curved Gaming Monitor for $298 (Save 15%)
- Samsung LS24T350FHNXZA 24-inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor for $178 (Save 11%)
- Samsung M5 Series 32-Inch FHD 1080p Smart Monitor & Streaming TV for $278 (Save 7%)
- Samsung 32 Inch 4K UHD Monitor, Computer Monitor for $448
- Samsung 65″ Q60T 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart QLED TV for $1,198 (Save 14%)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (64GB) for $299.99 (Save 6%)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $549.99 (Save 18%)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13.3″ Laptop with S-Pen for $1,783.21 (Save 5%)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB) for $349.99 (Save 19%)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $399.99 (Save 17%)
- Samsung Galaxy A52 128GB Aura Black: $489.99 (Save 26%)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition – 128GB: $699.99 (Save 26%)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Phantom Black 256GB: $1,109.99 (Save 17%)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Cream 128GB: $1,139.99 (Save 17%)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Green 128GB: $1,139.99 (Save 17%)
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.