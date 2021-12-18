Microsoft tests moving more options from Control Panel to the Settings app

A long-running problem with modern versions of Windows — like Windows 11 and Windows 10 — is that there are two versions of several important apps. Perhaps the best example is the Settings app and Control Panel. Settings fits aesthetically with Windows’ modern design while Control Panel is the go-to destination for power users thanks to its functionality.

However, new tests in beta builds of Windows 11 include expanded Settings options that will hopefully help replace Control Panel functionality by moving it into the Settings app.

As spotted by The Verge, Microsoft moved some advanced network settings into a new Settings page. Those include folder sharing options, printers and network discovery options. Moreover, some entry points to the network and device settings in Windows 11 now send users to the Settings app instead of Control Panel.

Another change applies to links that previously send users to the Control Panel to uninstall apps. Those now lead to the Settings app. Plus, the options for uninstalling Windows Updates now reside in the Settings app instead of Control Panel.

However, it remains to be seen whether these changes will prove detrimental to certain use cases. Part of why the Control Panel has stuck around for so long is because of legacy and business needs. Microsoft needs to strike a balance between moving and updating these settings to modern Windows standards without reducing functionality.

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge