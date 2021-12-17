Save up to 75 percent on select Ubisoft titles at Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada has a bunch of deals on Ubisoft games across multiple platforms. If you’re hunting for a last-minute gift for a gamer, or you just want to pick up something new to play over your holiday break, there are some great options to check out.

You can find some highlights below:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $29.95 (regular $79.99) | Xbox / PS4

Watch Dogs Legion – $19.95 (regular $79.99) | Xbox / PS4 / PS5

Immortals Fenyx Rising – $29.95 (regular $79.99) | Xbox / PS4 / Switch

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition – $29.95 (regular $49.99) | Xbox / PS5

Far Cry 6 – $39.99 (regular $79.99) | PS5 / Xbox

Just Dance 2022 – $29.99 (regular $59.99) | PS5 / Xbox / PS4

You can check out more deals on Ubisoft games at Amazon here, or view Ubisoft’s Amazon store page here.