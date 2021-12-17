fbpx
Deals

Save up to 75 percent on select Ubisoft titles at Amazon Canada

You can scoop up Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Watch Dogs Legion on the cheap right now

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Dec 17, 20219:01 AM EST
0 comments
Assassin's Creed Valhalla screenshot

Amazon Canada has a bunch of deals on Ubisoft games across multiple platforms. If you’re hunting for a last-minute gift for a gamer, or you just want to pick up something new to play over your holiday break, there are some great options to check out.

You can find some highlights below:

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $29.95 (regular $79.99) | Xbox / PS4
  • Watch Dogs Legion – $19.95 (regular $79.99) | Xbox / PS4 / PS5
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising – $29.95 (regular $79.99) | Xbox / PS4 / Switch
  • Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition – $29.95 (regular $49.99) | Xbox / PS5
  • Far Cry 6 – $39.99 (regular $79.99) | PS5 / Xbox
  • Just Dance 2022 – $29.99 (regular $59.99) | PS5 / Xbox / PS4

You can check out more deals on Ubisoft games at Amazon here, or view Ubisoft’s Amazon store page here.

Comments