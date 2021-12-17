New Galaxy S21 FE leak suggests that the device will cost roughly $1,087

Samsung is expected to officially reveal its often-rumoured Galaxy S21 FE early next year during its CES keynote presentation, and thanks to a new leak from WinFuture, we now know a bit more about the device.

For those not familiar, recent leaks suggest that the Fan Edition (FE) device will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

This latest rumour suggests that the S21 FE will be offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants along with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The leak also indicates that the device will feature a primary 12-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view. The front camera is reported to be 32-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and an 81-degree field of view.

WinFuture‘s report also suggests that the device will feature two NanoSIM slots along with eSIM support, no microSD card slot, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. It will be powered by a 4500mAh battery that can be wirelessly charged and can also dispense charge with PowerShare.

The device is reported to be IP68 water-resistant thanks to an aluminum frame and a polycarbonate back panel.

WinFuture suggests that the device will weigh in at 170g with a starting price of 749 Euros ($1,087.11 CAD) for the 6GB/128GB variant, whereas the 8/256GB variant is expected to cost 819 Euros ($1,188.27 CAD).

Lastly, according to a recent firmware update, the S21 FE will be the first Samsung smartphone to launch with Android 12 out of the box. The Fan Edition device will sport Google’s latest OS update alongside Samsung’s One UI 4.0.

Source: WinFuture