Shaw’s Boxing Day offers include discounts on iPhone, Pixel and more

Like many other carriers, Shaw is offering early Boxing Day deals. Its “Boxing Week” extravaganza includes several deals on phones, which you can check out below:

As for plans, Shaw Mobile has the same offers as before, which include three plan tiers with pricing that differs based on which Shaw internet package customers subscribe to:

By The Gig plan, $0 – $15/mo: includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and global text (customers can buy 1GB of rollover data for $10).

Unlimited plan, $25 – $85/mo: includes unlimited Canada-wide calling, global text, and 25GB of LTE data.

Unlimited + U.S. & Mexico plan, $35 – $95/mo: same as Unlimited, but with 2GB of data and calling in U.S. and Mexico.

You can check out Shaw Mobile’s Boxing Day offers here.