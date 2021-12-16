Shaw’s Boxing Day offers include discounts on iPhone, Pixel and more

Like many other carriers, Shaw is offering early Boxing Day deals. Its “Boxing Week” extravaganza includes several deals on phones, which you can check out below:
-
- iPhone 13 – $0 down and $35/month on Shaw’s tab (save $288)
- iPhone 12 – $0 down and $29/month tab (save $264)
- iPhone 11 –$0 down and $18/month tab (save $264)
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – $0 down and $53/month tab (save $312)
- iPhone 13 Pro –$0 down and $47/month tab (save $312)
- iPhone 13 Pro Mini –$0 down and $29/month tab (save $264)
- iPhone 13 SE –$0 down and $14/month tab (save $240)
- Google Pixel 6 – $0 down and $30/month tab (save $168)
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G –$0 down and $30/month tab (save $240)
- Galaxy A52 5G –$0 down and $25/month tab (save $120)
As for plans, Shaw Mobile has the same offers as before, which include three plan tiers with pricing that differs based on which Shaw internet package customers subscribe to:
- By The Gig plan, $0 – $15/mo: includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and global text (customers can buy 1GB of rollover data for $10).
- Unlimited plan, $25 – $85/mo: includes unlimited Canada-wide calling, global text, and 25GB of LTE data.
- Unlimited + U.S. & Mexico plan, $35 – $95/mo: same as Unlimited, but with 2GB of data and calling in U.S. and Mexico.
You can check out Shaw Mobile’s Boxing Day offers here.