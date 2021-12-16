Rogers reveals Boxing Day deals with discounts on phones, $80/40GB plan

Rogers revealed its ‘Wrapped in Red’ Boxing Day deals and promotions on December 16th.

The Toronto-based national carrier highlighted some of the ongoing bonuses it offers to customers, including six months of Disney+ and Apple Music when signing up for select Infinite plans. As for deals on phones, plans and more, we’ve highlighted the best offers below:

iPhone 13 – $0/month financing when you trade in an iPhone 11 and select Upfront Edge (regular $47.30/mo)

iPhone 12 mini 128GB – $7/mo financing with bill credit and Upfront Edge

Google Pixel 6 – $14/mo financing with bill credit and Upfront Edge

iPhone 12 Pro – $0 down, $33.34/mo financing with bill credit and Upfront Edge (regular $45.59/mo)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – $0 down, $17.50/mo financing with bill credit and Upfront Edge (regular $52.34/mo)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 – $0 down, $50.41/mo financing with bill credit and Upfront Edge (regular $92.21/mo)

Google Pixel 6 Pro – $0 down, $39.13/mo financing after bill credit with Upfront Edge (regular $47.55/mo)

Samsung Galaxy S21 – $0 down, $15.58/mo financing after bill credit with Upfront Edge (regular $48.92/mo)

Note: Rogers’ Upfront Edge program gives customers a reduced financing cost if they agree to return the phone after two years or pay the difference.

You can check out all of Rogers’ device deals here.

Rogers also has some decent plan offers on right now:

$80/mo 20GB (unchanged)

$80/mo 40GB (previously $90/mo)

$90/mo 40GB (all $90+ plans include ‘free’ Disney+)

$95/mo 60GB (previously $110/50GB)

$175/mo 100GB (unchanged)

Note: All these ‘Infinite’ plans include unlimited data with throttled speeds of up to 512Kbps when you pass the included data cap, as well as unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting).

You can view all Rogers’ plans here.

You can check out Rogers’ Boxing Day deals here.